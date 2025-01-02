Cassper Nyovest and Wife Pulane Introduce New Dance, Mzansi Weighs In: “It Helps to Date Your Type”
- Cassper Nyovest and his wife ushered in the new year with some new dance moves
- The controversial couple had netizens gushing over their close bond and how they got along
- Meanwhile, some netizens criticised the pair, others bringing up the cheating scandal
It looks like Cassper Nyovest is back with another dance challenge, and this time, he recruited his wife.
Cassper Nyovest introduces new dance
Cassper Nyovest ushered in the new year on a high note, and it looks like he's not done with the celebrations.
Coming from hosting another spectacular star-studded all-white birthday party, the rapper is still in the festive mood and decided to try his hand (or feet) at another dance.
Taking to his Instagram page, Mufasa posted a video of himself showing off some new moves with his wife, Pulane. The pair danced to Vathela from the Ezase Afro mixtape, and Cassper used the opportunity to show love to his fans:
"Happy New Year from me and mine! Wishing y'all a beautiful year! I appreciate the love you have shown me and my family over the years. To God be the glory. Amen."
Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's video
Fans are feeling the Phoolos' vibe and admired their close bond:
3steps_sa said:
"I’ve been saying, marry your best friend, bro."
NTHABEETee wrote:
"It helps to date your type; you'll never be bored."
DembeM_ commented:
"You can tell they were best friends."
ronaldanele posted:
"They should do more videos like this; we support the wife fully."
Meanwhile, others continued to throw shade at the couple:
restingbae said:
"This guy irritates me so much!"
Wishi8Wishi threw shade:
"We're only quiet because you said you were saved, otherwise. we haven’t forgotten."
Billie_Marung posted:
"They're pretending as if they're happy and all is good."
Sputin8 commented:
"Eish, bro, this looks forced. No chemistry whatsoever; it's painful to watch."
Cassper Nyovest's wife gets roasted
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to what appeared to be a promo video for Cassper Nyovest's song.
The rapper's wife made a cameo appearance and was ruthlessly dragged over the way she hung clothes on a washing line.
