The South African rapper Cassper Nyovest made headlines once again with his glamourous December party

The rapper-turned-Christian shared some pictures of how his all-white Billiato party was

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Cassper Nyovest's party

Cassper Nyovest hosted an all-white party. @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper and businessman Cassper once again hosted his famous Billiato All-White party at his mansion.

The hip hop rapper turned Christian recently shared pictures of his All-white party on his Instagram page.

Cassper's glamourous parties are known for their exclusivity and opulence; the star-studded event had some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee and flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo attending it.

He captioned the post:

"Ain’t no ALL WHITE like a Billiato ALL WHITE!!! It’s not the same!!!"

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to Cassper's all-white party

Shortly after the star posted his party pictures on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

guygalconner commented:

"One day i'm gonna be attending this party as one of the VIP."

tristian_langa_669 wrote:

"You becoming Diddy ende you don’t see that kancane kancane."

dr_xoli_mdletshe responded:

"That time, I was the only one missing here… honestly."

tokyo_yahdhi replied:

"I feel like ke party ya Diddy, Cassper bua nnete."

dinnydeethulo mentioned:

"I have my all-white outfit ready for next year, ka go Kopa tuuu Refiloe,ke Kopa invite."

ntuthu_mbalo shared:

"Only Rapper I know living his life unapological. Hate is misunderstood as Happy birthday, Boss."

moshkow_ replied:

"All white parties, Mmhm I don't trust after Puff Diddy."

