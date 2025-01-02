Toss recently dropped some new bars and freestyled to the viral A-Z (Yashi Imoto) track while out in Dubai

However, it appears netizens weren't feeling his raps and resorted to throwing shade

Meanwhile, others criticised Toss and questioned his unique style of not having a shirt on

Toss' ‘A-Z (Yashi Imoto)’ freestyle failed to impress. Images: indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Toss has a new freestyle out, but it seems not everyone was feeling his bars this time around.

Toss drops Yashi Imoto freestyle

After a successful couple of years in the music industry, Toss has found his niche and grown his fanbase exponentially.

The Umlando hitmaker is back with a new freestyle to keep his fans happy and the ladies swooning, and he decided to hop on Virgo Deep and the Scorpion Kings' A-Z (Yashi Imoto).

Having shared footage from his trip to Dubai, he laced the track with his raspy vocals. In usual Toss fashion, his chest and rock-hard arbs came out to play as he danced in an unbuttoned jacket in front of a green screen.

This comes after he freestyled to Skuta Baba, and it's evident that a new song hates to see him coming:

Mzansi weighs in on Toss' freestyle video

Netizens' criticism of Toss' video was anything but constructive - ouch!

PalisaSays was curious:

"Does he not have clothes?"

Pablo_mzansi wasn't moved:

"Ay, not him again. He needs to relax."

IrvinNdlovu1 wrote:

"He's just a Tik Tok artist."

AxeIsKingI said:

"He's always forcing the remixes 'cause he can't get featured on the actual songs."

massagePalourx posted:

"This is Kwaito, good people. Jozi gents ruined piano for real."

i_am_shumani was bored:

"The gimmick is getting old now."

Toss introduces new dance challenge

In more Toss updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper/ dancer introducing a new dance challenge.

Sadly, it appears people have grown tired of the dance challenge craze and Toss' shirtless look, with many claiming that it was tired and wasn't as appealing anymore:

crazythatoo said:

"We know it is his brand and all, but a little T-shirt now and then wouldn’t hurt."

