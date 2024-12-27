Amapiano singer/rapper Toss gave his rendition of the Skuta Baba freestyle and did the popular dance at the beach

The Amapiano singer stuck to his signature look of being shirtless while wearing black pants, and he was at the beach

Although some fans approve of the song, some are saying Toss should sit this one out and let Kwesta take the shine

Skuta Baba is currently the IT song, and some of Mzansi's favourite rappers are jumping on the trend. The song already has a remix featuring the likes of Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta, but Toss wants a piece of the action.

Toss jumps on Skuta Baba frenzy

Amapiano singer Toss delivered his verse using his signature style of being shirtless. He was at the beach when he did the Skuta Baba dance.

"We are the ones to finish this, even if you start it. SKUTA BABA FREESTYLE!!! It's a young Christmas gift!!! I hope you enjoy it!" Toss exclaimed.

Watch the video posted by Musa Khawula below:

Fans weigh in on Toss' freestyle

Many are siding with Toss and said this is a fire verse. However, some are growing tired of Toss remixing every single trending song. This is what some fans had to say about Toss' freestyle.

@Mvulazane4 said:

"They should let Kwetsa do this remix and congratulate him."

@Nonhlanhla_12 argued:

"I love him, but he doesn't have to force feature himself in all these songs."

@IamOkuhle_ gushed:

"May GOD bless this guy, he's really humble in person."

@life_mabege stated:

"His whole music career is based on the shirtless gimmick."

@nolomoifa stated:

"At least it's not those leather pants. The shirtless play, there is nothing we can do about it."

Toss introduces new challenge, SA fed up

In a previous report from Briefly News, Toss introduced a new summer dance challenge, and he received mixed reactions.

On social media, Toss presented the dance challenge, but SA is already fed up with these new challenges coming out weekly in the Amapiano world. That's not all, peeps also said he should put on a shirt, saying it might be his signature look, but it is getting tired.

