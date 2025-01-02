DJ Tira Allegedly Just a Front for Fact Durban Rocks As “Real Owner” Gets Revealed, Mzansi Stunned
- DJ Tira has apparently been used as a front to promote the Fact Durban Rocks movement for over a decade
- The grapevine alleges that Tira is merely the face of the brand, which already has an owner/ director
- Reactions to the reports were mixed, where some people claimed it was no surprise, while others questioned the claims
Haibo! Word on the street is that DJ Tira doesn't, in fact, own Fact Durban Rocks after all!
Who owns Fact Durban Rocks?
Reports are going around questioning who the actual owner of Fact Durban Rocks really is after Musa Khawula dropped a bombshell.
The controversial gossipmonger, who landed in trouble with Tira's family in the past, is back to poke fun at the DJ/ producer with claims that he is merely the face of the event company and not the owner, as many believed.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Musa shared a picture of the alleged FDR boss, Chad White, who has seemingly been running the company since 2011 with Tira as the frontman.
In a surprising twist, the Afrotainment boss was quick to dismiss the allegations with a screenshot from B2BHint showing that he, too, is a director of the company along with several more establishments:
Mzansi weighs in on DJ Tira allegations
While some netizens were stunned, others said the news didn't come as a surprise:
SthuleMthabela asked:
"Is there any business that black celebrities actually own?"
d3mbee said:
"Lol, obvious. Who thought Tira was the man behind that?"
Stha_E posted:
"Imagine taking these celebrities seriously."
S_Phola__ wrote:
"Not shocked at all. These black celebrities have been selling us dreams."
Meanwhile, others defended Bearings against the rumours:
TSS_RSA wrote:
"Being a director does not necessarily mean that you're the owner. Just like being a CEO."
Lethabok87 said:
"When you gossip, the least you can do is a little Google search."
JusticeMlati posted:
"Lol, Musa, a simple Google search was gonna tell you that Tira is also a director."
"Handled them like a pro: Off-duty cop stops group from lighting fireworks on public road, SA reacts
DJ Tira spoils wife on her birthday
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the stunning car DJ Tira bought his wife, Gugu.
Fans admired the couple's relationship and the lavish display Bearings put on to appreciate his "ride or die."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za