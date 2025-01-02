DJ Tira has apparently been used as a front to promote the Fact Durban Rocks movement for over a decade

The grapevine alleges that Tira is merely the face of the brand, which already has an owner/ director

Reactions to the reports were mixed, where some people claimed it was no surprise, while others questioned the claims

DJ Tira is apparently just the face of Fact Durban Rocks and not the owner. Images: djtira

Source: Instagram

Haibo! Word on the street is that DJ Tira doesn't, in fact, own Fact Durban Rocks after all!

Who owns Fact Durban Rocks?

Reports are going around questioning who the actual owner of Fact Durban Rocks really is after Musa Khawula dropped a bombshell.

The controversial gossipmonger, who landed in trouble with Tira's family in the past, is back to poke fun at the DJ/ producer with claims that he is merely the face of the event company and not the owner, as many believed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Musa shared a picture of the alleged FDR boss, Chad White, who has seemingly been running the company since 2011 with Tira as the frontman.

In a surprising twist, the Afrotainment boss was quick to dismiss the allegations with a screenshot from B2BHint showing that he, too, is a director of the company along with several more establishments:

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Tira allegations

While some netizens were stunned, others said the news didn't come as a surprise:

SthuleMthabela asked:

"Is there any business that black celebrities actually own?"

d3mbee said:

"Lol, obvious. Who thought Tira was the man behind that?"

Stha_E posted:

"Imagine taking these celebrities seriously."

S_Phola__ wrote:

"Not shocked at all. These black celebrities have been selling us dreams."

Meanwhile, others defended Bearings against the rumours:

TSS_RSA wrote:

"Being a director does not necessarily mean that you're the owner. Just like being a CEO."

Lethabok87 said:

"When you gossip, the least you can do is a little Google search."

JusticeMlati posted:

"Lol, Musa, a simple Google search was gonna tell you that Tira is also a director."

DJ Tira spoils wife on her birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the stunning car DJ Tira bought his wife, Gugu.

Fans admired the couple's relationship and the lavish display Bearings put on to appreciate his "ride or die."

Source: Briefly News