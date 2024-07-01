Afrotainment boss DJ Tira has cautioned people about scammers who are using his company for their personal gains

Tira has asked people to refrain from sharing their banking details to people ahead of the Durban July

He said everybody wants a piece of the pie, and they will do everything to use other people to get money

DJ Tira has asked his supporters to be wary of people disguising themselves as Afrotainment employees. He has made people aware of a scam going around, and it is affecting him directly.

DJ Tira made people aware of a Durban July scam using Afrotainment. Image: @djtira

DJ Tira cautions against scammers

The Afrotainment boss has shared on his social media platforms about scammers who are using his company for personal gains. The Durban hitmaker named and shamed a scammer named Bandile who is trying to extort people of their hard-earned money.

“He has been approaching individuals, claiming he can secure their jobs at the Afrotainment Durban July Marquee in exchange for their six months’ bank statements,” Tira wrote.

Tira says do not share your personal information

Tira further asked people to refrain from sharing their banking details to people ahead of the Durban July. He mentioned that everybody wants a piece of the pie and will do everything to use other people to get money, especially at a big event such as the Durban July.

“We strongly advise against sharing banking details or personal information. People need to be careful; there are a lot of chancers, especially around this time of the year. The Durban July is a big deal; everyone wants a piece of the pie, so we must be careful.”

