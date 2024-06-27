With just a week left to Mzansi's biggest event of the year, Durban July, many netizens are ready to take a sho't left to the Greyville racecourse

Hollywood Bets will be hosting the Durban July 2024 on Saturday, 7 July, at the Greyville racecourse

Many celebs and netizens are excited about this year's Ride The Wave as it is all that they can talk about on social media

Mzansi geared up for the Durban July 2024. Image: @hollywoodbets

Source: Instagram

Many South Africans across the country are gearing up for the biggest event of the year, which is set to take place on the first weekend of July 2024.

Mzansi gets ready for this year's Durban July

With just a week left to the highly-anticipated event in Durban on Saturday, 7 July 2024, all roads will lead to eThekwini for the Hollywood Bets Durban July at the Greyville Racecourse.

Many netizens have been talking about this event and can't seem to wait until the day hits to have fun, dress up, and see their favourite celebs and influencers.

SA Tourism's Sho't Left campaign will also be heading down on that week with their media and influencers to give them a premium experience of their lives at the Durban July 2024.

Many celebs, including Nonku Williams, Slee Ndlovu, DJ Tira, Gugu Khathi, Jessica Nkosi, and many more, have been talking about this event and saying they couldn't wait to dress up and have fun.

Durban July 2024 theme: Ride The Wave

Hollywood Bets shared a post about this year's event on their Instagram page and mentioned that the theme will be Ride The Wave.

They wrote:

"Immerse yourself in waves of creativity as we reveal the Hollywoodbets Durban July theme: “Ride the Wave!” From the luminous echoes of Light to the pulsating rhythms of Sound, the refreshing splashes of Water, and the rich tapestries of Cultural influences – get ready for an extraordinary celebration on July 6th, 2024. It’s your moment to craft your artistic marvels and make a splash at Africa’s greatest horseracing extravaganza!"

See the post below:

Many fans shared that they can't wait to attend the event. See some of the reactions below:

loshineemunsamy1 wrote:

"The once in a year event that almost everyone looks forward too."

sharksrugby responded:

"We can’t wait."

senthamokobaki replied:

"I can’t wait to dress up for this."

mandy_careswa said:

"Ishuunak! So excited aningimeme phela."

mandisi.tshingana commented:

"Love to see it."

treydiamondcollection mentioned:

"Love it, super exciting."

Hip Hop star Saso Ngcobo set to host his first-ever Durban July marquee

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that with the excitement building up to the highly-anticipated annual Durban July, former Dream Team member Saso Ngcobo shared some exciting news about his new venture at the high fashion race day.

The late slain rapper, AKA's close friend Saso Ngcobo, has made headlines on social media once again after his baby mama left him for a man with a Lamborghini.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News