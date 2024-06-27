Durban July: Mzansi Is Ready to Take a Sho’t Left to Biggest Event of the Year
- With just a week left to Mzansi's biggest event of the year, Durban July, many netizens are ready to take a sho't left to the Greyville racecourse
- Hollywood Bets will be hosting the Durban July 2024 on Saturday, 7 July, at the Greyville racecourse
- Many celebs and netizens are excited about this year's Ride The Wave as it is all that they can talk about on social media
Many South Africans across the country are gearing up for the biggest event of the year, which is set to take place on the first weekend of July 2024.
Mzansi gets ready for this year's Durban July
With just a week left to the highly-anticipated event in Durban on Saturday, 7 July 2024, all roads will lead to eThekwini for the Hollywood Bets Durban July at the Greyville Racecourse.
Many netizens have been talking about this event and can't seem to wait until the day hits to have fun, dress up, and see their favourite celebs and influencers.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA Tourism's Sho't Left campaign will also be heading down on that week with their media and influencers to give them a premium experience of their lives at the Durban July 2024.
Many celebs, including Nonku Williams, Slee Ndlovu, DJ Tira, Gugu Khathi, Jessica Nkosi, and many more, have been talking about this event and saying they couldn't wait to dress up and have fun.
Durban July 2024 theme: Ride The Wave
Hollywood Bets shared a post about this year's event on their Instagram page and mentioned that the theme will be Ride The Wave.
They wrote:
"Immerse yourself in waves of creativity as we reveal the Hollywoodbets Durban July theme: “Ride the Wave!” From the luminous echoes of Light to the pulsating rhythms of Sound, the refreshing splashes of Water, and the rich tapestries of Cultural influences – get ready for an extraordinary celebration on July 6th, 2024. It’s your moment to craft your artistic marvels and make a splash at Africa’s greatest horseracing extravaganza!"
See the post below:
Many fans shared that they can't wait to attend the event. See some of the reactions below:
loshineemunsamy1 wrote:
"The once in a year event that almost everyone looks forward too."
sharksrugby responded:
"We can’t wait."
senthamokobaki replied:
"I can’t wait to dress up for this."
mandy_careswa said:
"Ishuunak! So excited aningimeme phela."
mandisi.tshingana commented:
"Love to see it."
treydiamondcollection mentioned:
"Love it, super exciting."
Hip Hop star Saso Ngcobo set to host his first-ever Durban July marquee
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that with the excitement building up to the highly-anticipated annual Durban July, former Dream Team member Saso Ngcobo shared some exciting news about his new venture at the high fashion race day.
The late slain rapper, AKA's close friend Saso Ngcobo, has made headlines on social media once again after his baby mama left him for a man with a Lamborghini.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za