Durban-born hip hop star Saso Ngcobo announced that he would be hosting his first Durban July Marquee this year

The Dream Team member Saso shared the good news on his Instagram page and also shared the success of the marquee's VIP launch on Thursday, 11 April 2024

Saso shared with Briefly News that he had been working on the prestigious event for over three years

Hip hop star Saso Ngcobo's dream finally came through. Image: @sasodt

Source: Instagram

With the excitement building up to the highly-anticipated annual Durban July, former Dream Team member Saso Ngcobo shared some exciting news about his new venture at the high fashion race day.

Saso Ngcobo hosts his first Durban July marquee

The late slain rapper AKA's close friend Saso Ngcobo has made headlines on social media once again after his baby mama left him for a man with a Lamborghini.

Ngcobo recently shared on his Instagram page that he will be hosting his first-ever black excellence Durban July marquee, Saso’s Brunch Marquee, on Saturday, 6 July 2024, at the Greyville racecourse eThekwini.

He wrote:

"A DREAM BROUGHT TO LIFE‼️This Durban July! Ride The Wave at Saso’s Brunch Marquee."

"The day has finally come. Today is the official launch of the Saso’s Brunch Marquee in partnership with @dussecognac @stellaartoisafrica @aperolspritzsa @bmwumhlanga. Thank you to everyone who’s apart of this amazing launch. We look forward to rocking with you."

Saso shared with Briefly News that he had been working on the prestigious event for over three years and that he wanted a space where he could bring South Africa’s A-listers together in one place not only to network but also to celebrate black excellence.

He said:

"Our primary aim was to establish an environment where A-listers could mingle amidst an ambiance that celebrates opulence and black excellence. Crafting such an event has presented its challenges, yet the journey has been gratifying. After three years of dedicated effort, I'm thrilled that it's finally coming to life.

"Our goal is to introduce a fresh experience to Durban's premier event. We're targeting a demographic we believe hasn't been properly catered to before. Additionally, it will afford me the opportunity to host my industry colleagues and some of the most influential figures. There's also a surprise in store for everyone attending the marquee; once unveiled, it will undoubtedly distinguish us from all other marquees.."

See the posts below:

Fans congratulate Saso

After Saso posted the news on social media, many fans and followers congratulated the star:

djlesoul wrote:

"Nazo ke."

kitchen_mess_ said:

"Let’s Goooooooooooo."

minkymothabela shared:

"We’re there please!"

lisamadibe responded:

"Please I’m coming."

njur3_evolettcod replied:

"Congratulations Patron."

banquesz commented:

"Crazy congrats!"

Lamiez Holworthy shines bright at Durban July, posts 4 pics of futuristic outfit

Briefly News previously reported that South African DJ and television personality Lamiez Holworthy turned heads and set tongues wagging at the HollywoodBets Durban July event with her show-stopping outfit.

Briefly News was at the prestigious event that attracted thousands of people from across the country and the globe. Lamiez slayed the theme and looked like a vision from another galaxy!

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News