Durban is abuzz with anticipation as the Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) draws closer. The lead-up fashion events and entertainment have been captivating audiences with the creativity, talent and interpretations of this year's, "Out Of This World", theme.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Hollywoodbets Durban July announces its ambassadors ahead of the event of the year. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award (YDA) and the Hollywoodbets Durban July Invited Designer Showcase have taken the fashion scene by storm.

The journey to the prestigious Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award began with the first round of judging held at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Tuesday, 6 June and the glamorous semi-final showcase at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Wednesday, 14 June.

From a pool of over 100 entrants, 25 talented semi-finalists were carefully selected to present their race-day designs inspired by the captivating theme. The panel of judges faced the challenging task of narrowing down the selection to the top 10 finalists, who now eagerly await the announcement of the top three on Saturday, 1 July.

The Young Designer Award Semi-Final Showcase was a night of high fashion, featuring the semi-finalists and a captivating Ready-To-Wear show. Attendees marvelled at the innovative interpretations of the theme and the intricate craftsmanship displayed in the eye-catching race-day ensembles. The judges, including former Bafana Bafana captain and Hollywoodbets Brand Ambassador, Teko Modise, were impressed by the designers' workmanship and creativity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The finalists, hailing from design colleges across the province, will now join esteemed designers at Gateway's HDJ Preview Fashion Show on Friday, 23 June. This preview event sets the stage for the grand fashion extravaganza at the HDJ, where the YDA Top 10 will showcase their stunning creations alongside the Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars and the HDJ Invited Designers at the main event. The excitement grows as the YDA finalists compete for a share of R100 000 worth of bursaries from the Hollywood Foundation.

Reflecting on his own interpretations of "Out of this World," Modise emphasises that the theme encourages individuals to be imaginative and incorporate their own personalities and style into their outfits. He believes that the theme represents something extraordinary and imaginative, providing an opportunity for attendees to express themselves in unique and comfortable ways.

Modise's personal style reflects his expressive nature while ensuring comfort. He intends to find a uniqueness in his outfit that not only showcases his expressiveness but also allows him to feel comfortable throughout the event. By combining elements of creativity and personal style, Modise aims to make a fashion statement that truly captures the essence of the "Out Of This World" theme.

Vernon Philander, former Proteas all-rounder and Hollywoodbets Brand Ambassador, believes that "We all have an imaginary side to our brains, and I would like to believe that 'Out Of This World' means you're allowed to add some spice to it. Fashion is a difficult one, but I do believe that following the current trends there is a lot to choose from, but as always, keep it authentic, 'your way' and don’t be shy to go outside of the 'box'." According to Philander, the theme encourages individuals to embrace their creativity and think outside the traditional fashion norms.

Legendary sportscaster and Hollywoodbets Brand Ambassador, Carol Tshabalala, describes the theme as something extraordinary, rarely seen, and an unforgettable moment to witness.

She advises attendees to be creative, explore different options, and find something that complements their personal style. Tshabalala prefers a simple elegance in her outfits, focusing on timeless pieces that allow her to stand out in her own personal way. She mentions two designers she admires, Scalo and Biji la Maison, for their sophisticated and elegant creations.

Keshav Maharaj, famous cricketer and a Hollywood Foundation Brand ambassador, interprets the "Out Of This World" theme as something unique, classy, and elegant that will set individuals apart on the day. He teases that his own outfit will be a surprise but promises it will be something aligned with the theme and the brand, exciting and awe-inspiring.

These ambassadors' insights provide a glimpse into the diverse interpretations of the theme and the fashion choices to be expected at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. Attendees can anticipate a mix of trendy, modern, and unique styles that push the boundaries of traditional fashion norms. With their guidance, participants are encouraged to embrace their individuality, explore creative options, and make a memorable fashion statement on this extraordinary day.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July promises to be a celebration of fashion and style, where attendees can expect to witness exceptional designs that truly embody the "Out Of This World" theme.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News