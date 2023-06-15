Hollywoodbets, South Africa’s premier betting operator, has announced they are increasing their max payout on the popular Aviator game to a whopping R5 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Hollywoodbets has exciting news for Aviator game players. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

This game is sure to keep your heart racing with excitement as it’s based on an aeroplane taking off and you cashing in before it accelerates away. As the plane soars to the skies, so do your potential winnings, which get multiplied as it flies higher.

With the assistance of their digital brand ambassador, Yezi_Starr, Hollywoodbets is giving away a VIP “Out Of This World” experience where one lucky winner receives two tickets to the Hollywoodbets Durban July, including return flights and accommodation.

To enter, all you have to do is visit Hollywoodbets' social media pages and comment on #HWBAviator competition posts.

Terms & Conditions here: https://bit.ly/3X7PVmS

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

‘Out of this world’ theme for 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July revealed

The theme for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July set to be run on Saturday, 1 July 2023, at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse has been proudly unveiled by Gold Circle and Hollywoodbets.

Launched as a poem each year, the ‘Out Of This World’ theme for the 2023 event hints at the stargates, which transports one into a mysterious world far beyond our imagination. Africa’s Greatest Horseracing Event will feature a stellar lineup of top equines, a star-studded cast of punters, celebrities, and designers at play, coupled with entertainment and hospitality on a cosmic scale.

Each year the theme poem is announced to students from fashion design colleges and technikons across KwaZulu-Natal to form part of their curriculum and as inspiration for their entries to be shortlisted to participate in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Awards presented by Durban Fashion Fair (DFF).

The top 10 students from across KwaZulu-Natal, will be shortlisted from an initial pool of 110 entrants, and they will be given the opportunity of a lifetime when they get to showcase their ‘Out Of This World’ designs alongside the DFF Rising Stars and the Invited Designers. This will take place at Gateway during June at the HDJ Fashion Experience Preview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News