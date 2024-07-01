Patriotic Alliance leader Gaytoni McKenzie wants to stamp out gangsterism through the use of sports after being named the new national sports minister

McKenzie said he has real-life experience of children using sport as a way to stay away from negative influences

Local netizens took to social media to show their support for the new minister as he starts work in his new role

Gayton McKenzie plans to eliminate gangsterism after he was named Mzansi's national sports minister on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The Patriotic Alliance leader, who superfan Mama Joy Cheuke welcomed, said he has real-life experience with how sport can help steer children off the streets.

Gayton McKenzie gave his plan for new job

McKenzie laces up for his new role, according to the tweet below:

According to IOL, McKenzie, who spent time in prison, has many examples of how his sport can help children.

"When I grew up, a boy in our street always walked with a ball under his arm. While we would rob and steal, he would play with the ball, and we would make fun of him. I can tell you so many stories about why a child in sports is a child out of court. We are going to stop gangsterism through sport."

Mzansi backs McKenzie

Local netizens said the new sport's boss deserves a chance to prove himself, while they admitted picturing McKenzie getting a different job.

Barry Nell pictured a different role for McKenzie:

"Minister of Prisons would have been right."

Winifred Watson says McKenzie deserves a chance:

"Let's give him a chance. In fact, let's give them all a chance. We will soon see whether we wasted our votes in the next elections."

Sanjai Tentwala asked a question:

"How will he end corruption as a sport in the ANC?"

Shreneve Shane Singh noticed something:

"Presently, you will not even be able to get a petrol attendant job with a criminal record in SA, but you can lead us in parliament."

Mara Zanin backed McKenzie:

"I truly hope he succeeds."

Fans question if Gayton McKenzie can be successful as a national minister

As reported by Briefly News, local fans questioned Gayton McKenzie's credentials as he emerged as a favourite to be the new national police minister.

Fans questioned the validity of hiring McKenzie for a top role in South Affica's new-look cabinet after he spent part of his formative years in prison.

