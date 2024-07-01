New National Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie Wants To Get Kids off the Field and Onto the Field
- Patriotic Alliance leader Gaytoni McKenzie wants to stamp out gangsterism through the use of sports after being named the new national sports minister
- McKenzie said he has real-life experience of children using sport as a way to stay away from negative influences
- Local netizens took to social media to show their support for the new minister as he starts work in his new role
Gayton McKenzie plans to eliminate gangsterism after he was named Mzansi's national sports minister on Sunday, June 30, 2024.
The Patriotic Alliance leader, who superfan Mama Joy Cheuke welcomed, said he has real-life experience with how sport can help steer children off the streets.
Gayton McKenzie gave his plan for new job
McKenzie laces up for his new role, according to the tweet below:
According to IOL, McKenzie, who spent time in prison, has many examples of how his sport can help children.
"When I grew up, a boy in our street always walked with a ball under his arm. While we would rob and steal, he would play with the ball, and we would make fun of him. I can tell you so many stories about why a child in sports is a child out of court. We are going to stop gangsterism through sport."
Mzansi backs McKenzie
Local netizens said the new sport's boss deserves a chance to prove himself, while they admitted picturing McKenzie getting a different job.
Barry Nell pictured a different role for McKenzie:
"Minister of Prisons would have been right."
Winifred Watson says McKenzie deserves a chance:
"Let's give him a chance. In fact, let's give them all a chance. We will soon see whether we wasted our votes in the next elections."
Sanjai Tentwala asked a question:
"How will he end corruption as a sport in the ANC?"
Shreneve Shane Singh noticed something:
"Presently, you will not even be able to get a petrol attendant job with a criminal record in SA, but you can lead us in parliament."
Mara Zanin backed McKenzie:
"I truly hope he succeeds."
