Many South Africans believe Gayton Mckenzie is not the right person to head up the country’s Police Ministry

The Patriotic Alliance leader revealed that he was open to becoming the Police Minister under the Government of National Unity

The reformed gangster said his experience in the underworld would give him an advantage in his crime-fighting effort

Many netizens weren't sold that Gayton Mckenzie was the country's best pick for Police Minister. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images and RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Numerous South Africans aren’t convinced that Gayton Mckenzie is the best-suited politician to lead the country’s Police Ministry.

Gayton Mckenzie eyes Police Minister position

They were reacting to the Patriotic Alliance President’s comment that he had set his sights on the Police Ministry if his organisation failed to secure Home Affairs.

A TimesLIVE report stated that Mckenzie said his party would join the ANC’s Government of National Unity. Initially, Mckenzie wanted his deputy, Kenny Kunene, to head the Home Affairs Ministry; however, according to ENCA, the former gang leader believed that his experience in the criminal world gave him an advantage in crime fighting:

"I'm equipped because of my past life, future life and my current life."

Mckenzie’s demand for Home Affairs stemmed from his party’s stance on illegal immigrants and their commitment to deport those residing in the country illegally.

South Africans weigh in

While many netizens appreciated Mkcenzie’s passion, most felt that the Police Minister position was an ill fit for the PA leader.

@gavinjohncray asked:

“From ex-con to Police Minister? Seriously? ”

@umtapi said:

“He can’t be worse than Bheki Cele.”

@KwaneleNduli advised:

“I really like Gayton Mckenzie's enthusiasm and him as a person but my first choice will be General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. I hope GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY will find him a suitable portfolio.”

@SakheDolonga suggested:

“McKenzie as police minister. No, he must just become an informant to the national commissioner; he seems to know a lot about the mafias and the gang members in the country.”

@KonickNicki added:

“No way...he has a criminal past. I say Ian Cameron for Police Minister.”

