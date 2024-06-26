A gent called out a hairstylist for ruining a client's hairstyle that was worth R800, and people were stunned

In the clip, the man can be seen standing in the salon while expressing his dissatisfaction towards the lady's work

The clip entertained netizens as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes while others voiced out their thoughts

One bold gentleman gave a hairstylist a piece of his mind in a video making rounds online, and people were amused.

A man confronted a hairstylist for ruining a hairstyle in a TikTok video. Image: @harmo_nysalon

Source: TikTok

Friend calls out hairstylist for ruining hairstyle worth R800

The footage shared by @harmo_nysalon on the video platform shows a man standing in the salon with a bottle of alcohol in his hand as he calls out the hairdresser. The gent was not pleased with her work, saying:

"She said she wants knotless braids, my sister. It's rubbish, unplait it."

He then asked the woman whose hair was being done and if she was happy with it, to which she responded simply by saying, "No."

The man added:

"So, is this your work? Are you happy with it? I am not happy. We are paying here. This is R800 and then you expect us to pay this. This is rubbish, my sister."

At the end of the clip, he tells the woman to unplait the lady and expresses that people need to be drunk to speak their minds while they are in salons because hairstylists do not take them seriously.

Take a look at the video below:

People react to man's video

The clip clocked over 1.6 million views within three days of its publication. The footage entertained the online community, who flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Gomo simply said:

"R800 for that?"

Vhutah expressed:

"The type of friend I want since I can't speak for myself."

Kulani_presh added:

"The client she be like ‘am not’ but she’s busy helping her to finish plaiting."

Ndolly Swakamisa shared:

"She didn’t only not give her what she wanted, the partings are making me furious as well."

Keorapetse cracked a joke, saying:

"From now on, when I get to the salon, I will have Black Label."

