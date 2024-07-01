Mzansi superfan Mama Joy Chauke has welcomed new national sports minister Gayton McKenzie with open arms

The fan will lead a passionate Mzansi audience at the 2024 Olympics starting on Friday, 26 July 2024, in Paris

Local netizens took to social media to say Mama Joy is enjoying her time as a superfan and is looking to keep her role

Mama Joy Chauke welcomed new national sports minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: JoyChauke5

Mzansi sport superfan Mama Joy Chauke took to social media to welcome incoming national sports minister Gayton McKenzie.

The Patriotic Alliance leader was named in the national role on Sunday, 30 June 2024, and Mama Joy was among the first to wish him well.

Mama Joy is off to the Olympics

Mama Joy is happy to welcome the new national sports minister, according to tweet below:

The fan, an ambassador for Mzansi’s netball side and an avid Royal AM supporter, took to social media to welcome McKenzie.

She posted:

“Congratulations, Gayton, our new Minister of Sport.”

The 50-year-old has been a constant presence at worldwide sporting events for South Africa, and she will soon add Paris to her passport when she attends the 2024 Olympics in July 2024

Fans say Mama Joy is trying to keep her job

Local netizens took to social media to say the world traveller has welcomed the new minister to ensure that she keeps her job as Mzansi’s number one sporting fan.

Busisiwe Mlangeni backed Mama Joy:

“Enjoy your life, Mama Joy.”

Phakama Mzileni praised Mama Joy:

“Mama Joy is a role model.”

Ori_RSA says Mama Joy must enjoy her time:

“Lord Gayton is going to erase the thing of Super Fan, mama. At least you enjoyed it.”

Ihhashi_Turkei says Mama Joy is cosying up:

“So quick and fast you’re already trying to make sure your spot is secure.”

Visse_ss is watching Mama Joy:

“I see your game, Mama Joy.”

