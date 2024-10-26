DJ Tira recently took to social media to celebrate his wife, Gugu Khathi, who was celebrating another trip around the sun

The Singenzenjani hitmaker spared no expense when it came to wishing Gugu Khathi a special birthday

DJ Tira fans were blown away by the lavish display the musician put on to appreciate Gugu Khathi's life

DJ Tira showed people that he is a doting husband. Gugu Khathi celebrated her birthday, and her husband made sure it was special.

DJ Tira bought a Porsche for his wife, Gugu Khathi, to celebrate her birthday. Image: @ugu.khathi

DJ Tira posted on Instagram to show people the big birthday gift she got for Gugu Khathi. Online users could not stop raving about DJ Tira's generosity.

DJ Tira spoils Gugu Khathi on birthday

DJ Tira posted on Instagram to flex that he bought his wife, a Porsche on her birthday. In the caption, he wrote: Happy Birthday, my ride or die." See the post below:

DJ Tira's birthday gift to Gugu Khathi IMPRESSES

Online users commented on the post, with many wishing Gugu a happy birthday. Netizens also admired the luxury car DJ Tira bought.

@Msentifela1 commented:

"I love how Tira is always at the spotlight but never with his wife or their marital affairs."

@mpilom0 said:

"We can't even question his money. Yoooh, this man works! He's always posting gigs every weekend."

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"Love it."

@TheRealSmomoh gushed:

"Congratulations to her new ride."

@GI_Irvin applauded:

"Beautiful Colour choice."

@Pule1033 was inspired:

:When I grow up, I wanna be like you, malume."

@Melusi_Mokone cheered:

"She should be grateful to have a wonderful husband like Makoya Bearings. Congratulations on her achievement".

Fans react to viral pic of DJ Tira and his two sons

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning musician and businessman DJ Tira recently spent quality time with his two boys, Tank and King Chase. Social media users could not get enough of the father's striking resemblance to his sons.

Anyone who follows DJ Tira knows he is a family man. The proud father always flaunts his wife, Gugu, and their three children on social media.

A picture of the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker hanging out with his two sons, Tank and King Chase, has gone viral on social media.

