DJ Tira Buys Porsche for Wife Gugu Khathi on Her Birthday, SA Admires Generous Gift
- DJ Tira recently took to social media to celebrate his wife, Gugu Khathi, who was celebrating another trip around the sun
- The Singenzenjani hitmaker spared no expense when it came to wishing Gugu Khathi a special birthday
- DJ Tira fans were blown away by the lavish display the musician put on to appreciate Gugu Khathi's life
DJ Tira showed people that he is a doting husband. Gugu Khathi celebrated her birthday, and her husband made sure it was special.
DJ Tira posted on Instagram to show people the big birthday gift she got for Gugu Khathi. Online users could not stop raving about DJ Tira's generosity.
DJ Tira spoils Gugu Khathi on birthday
DJ Tira posted on Instagram to flex that he bought his wife, a Porsche on her birthday. In the caption, he wrote: Happy Birthday, my ride or die." See the post below:
PR specialist Lerato Sengadi remembers her husby HHP on death anniversary: "My life changed forever"
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
DJ Tira's birthday gift to Gugu Khathi IMPRESSES
Online users commented on the post, with many wishing Gugu a happy birthday. Netizens also admired the luxury car DJ Tira bought.
@Msentifela1 commented:
"I love how Tira is always at the spotlight but never with his wife or their marital affairs."
@mpilom0 said:
"We can't even question his money. Yoooh, this man works! He's always posting gigs every weekend."
@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:
"Love it."
@TheRealSmomoh gushed:
"Congratulations to her new ride."
@GI_Irvin applauded:
"Beautiful Colour choice."
@Pule1033 was inspired:
:When I grow up, I wanna be like you, malume."
@Melusi_Mokone cheered:
"She should be grateful to have a wonderful husband like Makoya Bearings. Congratulations on her achievement".
Fans react to viral pic of DJ Tira and his two sons
Briefly News previously reported that award-winning musician and businessman DJ Tira recently spent quality time with his two boys, Tank and King Chase. Social media users could not get enough of the father's striking resemblance to his sons.
Anyone who follows DJ Tira knows he is a family man. The proud father always flaunts his wife, Gugu, and their three children on social media.
A picture of the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker hanging out with his two sons, Tank and King Chase, has gone viral on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za