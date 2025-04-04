A woman went on TikTok to share her R600 grocery haul from Makro, and South Africans were eager to buy

Basic food items have become incredibly expensive over time, and people across the world have been complaining

People across Mzansi were eager to know how she got all the items, and others praised the large retailer for its affordable prices

South Africans praised a lady for her R600 grocery haul from Makro. Images: tendani322

Source: TikTok

A woman had South Africa salivating after she shared the R600 worth of groceries she received from Makro. South Africans were surprised that she could purchase all of the food with such a small amount of cash. Many more asked her if she had purchased it through an app or if she had gone into a store.

Expenses keep rising

TikTokker tendani322 shared the clip of herself stacking all the food she bought. People couldn't believe that she could buy such a large stash of food. Items seen in the video includes a pack of milk, many bags of crisps and some staples like pap. South Africans had many questions to ask her and others tagged their friends.

See the impressive clip below:

Rising costs and content creation

The content creator has a passion for showing off the things she buys. What's more interesting, however, is that she purchases very affordable products. A scroll through her TikTok page shows the lady partaking in various hauls. There are a couple of clothing hauls and a few more based on groceries.

The lady loves sharing the affordable items she purchases. Image: Kinga Krzeminska

Source: Getty Images

One thing that you'll notice about the price of the things she loves to show off, is that they are all cheap. She once showed off a hairstyle that she had done and it was affordable compared to prices seen elsewhere.

South Africans loved her Makro grocery haul and many people praised the retailer for being such a great place to shop at.

Read the comments below:

Audrey.m said:

"Makro is the best store to buy groceries especially in bulk🤞🏾"

daddysonly.girl asked:

"Can I use pay just now at Makro, to buy groceries?😭"

Tsakie_Maluleka shared:

"They never deliver my online orders... Always cancelling my order 😭"

Nomzamo Shabalala👩‍🔬🎀❤️ mentioned:

"The onlyyyyy grocery store that makes sense ke sana❤️"

omaatla commented:

"How long did I take for them to deliver?😭"

yup_175 asked:

"Do u pay for delivery? If yes how much?"

Lee Hye Yeon asked:

"Guys kwenziwa njjani ukuze i order ifike a day after (Guys, how is it that an order arrives a day after)? Mine shows that it will arrive maybe after 5/6 days😭"

Briefly News previously reported that a lady caused a massive discussion on the cost of living after she shared her R4,000 Woolworths and Checkers grocery haul with her followers.

A young woman showed the world her broke-student mini grocery haul, which had people across the internet discussing her choices.

