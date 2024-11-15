Amapiano musician and dancer Toss has released his version of the chart-topping song, Biri Marung , and it sounds good

The new song on the music block inspired many to add their creativity to it

Once again, fans were delighted upon listening to the freestyle, and some even urged him to record a remix

Artist Toss has released the Biri Marung freestyle on his Instagram account. The 25-year-old music sensation continues to raise the standards with his remarkable talent.

Toss jumps on Biri Marung bandwagon

The musician and dancer from Tsakane, who recently collaborated with Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola, treated his audience with his fantastic rhymes in his recently dropped Biri Marung freestyle.

This track initially features Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Mr. Pilato, Ego Slimflow, Tebogo G Mashego, and Scott's Maphuma.

When Toss posted his freestyle on social media, his followers were utterly captivated by how he delivered it.

Fans love the Toss version of Biri Marung

His fans gave him the thumbs up and were impressed with his version. They also encouraged him to do a remix of Biri Marung.

@tracesouthernafrica commented:

"Living for these freestyles! 🔥"

@kokota.africa wrote:

"Make us a remix pack once😣😣"

@chase.sithole added:

"Consistent 🙌 You killed your set at FOA fam."

@basscatalogue commented:

"Hot, keep delivering 🔥🔥🙌"

@dukii_gonegreen wrote:

"Those ad libs mfana!😭🔥"

@lestarking added:

"I loved for a long time, my brother."

The Umlando hitmaker has developed a knack for jumping onto other artists' songs and adding his special touch. Not too long ago, he released his version of the hit single, Iwishi Wishi freestyle.

