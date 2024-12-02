There is a new summer dance challenge, and it was introduced by Amapiano star Toss

Taking to social media, Toss introduced the dance challenge, but SA is already fed up with these new challenges

Peeps also said he should put on a shirt, saying it might be his signature look, but it is getting tired

Toss had introduced a new dance challenge using his latest song, but peeps are less than impressed. Imag: @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Amapiano singing sensation Toss always has a new challenge up his sleeve. The singer introduced one recently, and he received a warm reception.

A look at Toss' new challenge

On X, celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared a snippet of Toss' new dance challenge. It involves a group of people dancing in unison and mostly working their lower bodies.

The dance challenge is done using his song Mjolo with DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma, featuring Sbu YDN and Cuba Beats.

Watch it below:

Mzansi is not quite impressed with the new challenge

Netizens gave negative responses to this new challenge by Toss, saying they are still trying to master the other challenges.

@BlazingLEGOs expressed:

"Toss just reminds me of old school kwaito music I appreciate his sound."

@masipa_tshepiso shared:

"But, we're still practicing the one from last month though."

@mirandabeta4741 said:

'We have not even learnt the one from last month."

@SAniam2023 joked:

"Yohh we can’t keep up, I’m still learning that one ya 2022."

@ZGoasu expressed:

"While Stellenbosch is practicing, their star player is doing dance challenges. Let me bookmark this for 5:30 today."

@CastleLarger joked:

"So gents are still twerking today."

@godoftherealm said:

"Not gonna lie the hood looks good on Darkie."

@mathabommotaung shared:

"He recruited soccer players to make this trend I’m glad I don’t see no Kaizer Chiefs player ne ke tlo screamer yo."

@crazythatoo said:

"We know it is his brand and all, but a little T-shirt now and then wouldn’t hurt 🫠"

@nolomoifa exclaimed:

"At some point, his "shirtless brand" will be tiresome. And enough with these challenges already, argh!! 😐"

@Mrs_Smale asked:

"Who is going to help fight crime if men are busy with these challenges?"

Toss announces new EP featuring top stars

In a previous report from Briefly News, Toss' EP, Indabakabani, was announced. It features four tracks with big names like Mr Nation Thingz, Leemkcrazy, DJ Maphorisa, and Dbn Gogo.

Fans are excited for the EP, and many are praising it.

Source: Briefly News