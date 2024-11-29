Maskandi singer Khuzani has celebrated buying a new truck, and he shared pictures and videos of it

The star thanked his fans for the support that they gave him over the past few years, which resulted in him getting a truck

Netizens congratulated Khuzani on his new venture and wished him well as he embarks on the tuck business

Maskandi singer Khuzani continues to make strides in the entertainment scene. He has now added businessman to his long list of achievements.

Khuzani has bought a new truck, and he gave a shoutout to his fans. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

Khuzani is now a truck owner

Not only a consistent Maskandi hitmaker, but Khuzani Mpungose is also now a truck owner. The singer recently showed off his brand-new truck.

Khuzani penned a sweet message to his supporters, showing them immense gratitude for the tremendous support they have given him.

"My nation, I want to take this opportunity to show you guys how your love and support for all of those years has paid off. Just look at this. I am up in arms," he said.

Fans give Khuzani his flowers

This is how Maskandi fans and his fans at large reacted to Khuzani's new ride.

@phele44878518 hailed:

"The real King of Maskandi."

@FaceLessMan_X gushed:

"He is indeed smart uKhuzani. His moves are always calculated, and we'll impressive."

@cynthancube lauded:

"He's winning in life."

blvck_king035 stated:

"This is big, man. I support the red nation, but I will applaud you if I see that you are doing good. Well done bafo👍🍻 UP!"

skhumbuzontshangase shared:

"We are happy for you. Well done for seeing that power comes from planning ahead. I see Big Zulu's influence here."

cbu_siso shared:

"Congrats. This is how it is done. We take hate from our haters and turn it into something great."

phakamile_qebashe said:

"Congratulations, Khuzani. Continue to respect the world."

big_zulu congratulated:

"Well done, my brother. You worked hard."

andile_kingg stated:

"The pain went straight to one more time FC."

babu_thwala shared:

"Congratulations, Ntanga; it is always motivating to see your peers making it in life."

Source: Briefly News