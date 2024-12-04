“God Had Bigger Plans”: Student Moves From Res to New Apartment

A young content creator shared a video on TikTok of himself happily standing in his new apartment

Titus Mokou thought he would be moving from res to his family's house but went to his new home instead

Many internet users congratulated the student and shared positive messages in the comment section

A young man went from staying at res to enjoying his new apartment. Images: @titus_mokou

Source: Instagram

For most students, leaving res usually means heading back home to live with family, as it's the more common and cost-effective option. However, one student proved his online hustle was worth it, as he proudly moved into his own apartment.

New home, new beginnings

Local content creator Titus Mokou, known for his character Mologadi, took to his TikTok account (@titus_mokou) and shared that after leaving res, he thought he would return to a familiar area he called home.

Fortunately, Titus stepped into his new apartment, flaunting his keys, popping bubbly and taking in the new living space. Earlier this year, content creator Grace Mondlana also showed app users her new apartment, making it a year of growth for local influencers.

The young man said in his post:

"God had bigger plans. Now, I'm stepping into a new chapter with a new home."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves gent's new apartment

Hundreds of members of the online community took to Titus' comment section to wish him well and share messages of positivity, just as they had done for a man who showed his small lux apartment.

@ongz_0 said to the content creator:

"The power of influence doesn't just land on anyone’s lap. Congrats, sweetie. You deserve every bit of greatness you get. Always know that."

@sphokuhle.n shared in the comments:

"Oh, Titus. You have the most beautiful spirit! I am so, so happy for you. You deserve this."

Seeing Titus' top, which read, 'It was all a dream,' @smokeymirror_ wrote:

"The T-shirt is saying it all at the back. I’m proud of you, my friend. God is amazing! A huge congratulations."

@call.me.mrsbacon told the influencer:

"I’m a big fan of God’s work. Congratulations."

A joyful @mohau_josephs added in the comment section:

"I'm super proud of you."

Young man wows with apartment tour

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man who shared photos of his stunning apartment in a popular Facebook group.

The man's beautifully decorated living space and fancy interior design had many social media users praising him for his neat and well-organised home.

Briefly News spoke to an interior design expert who shared the latest home decor trends.

Source: Briefly News