Amapiano dancer and singer Toss recently did the Umlando dance challenge with Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng

An online user shared a trending video of the two stars dancing at the stadium

This video was captured after Orlando Pirates' victory game against Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

Toss dances with Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15/indabakabani

Amapiano star Toss and Orlando Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng sure know how to move their waist so effortlessly.

Toss does the Umlando dance challenge with Relebohile Mofokeng

The South African talented 19-year-old football player Relebohile Mofokeng has made headlines once again, and this time around, it was for his remarkable dance moves.

Recently, the Orlando Pirates FC star and the Amapiano artist Toss did the popular Umlando dance challenge together after the Ezimnyama Ngenkani victory game against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, 5 October 2024, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

An online user posted the video of the two stars doing the challenge on the field @naturearoundy0u on her Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"South African artists when they finally meet MOFOKENG:"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens on social media reacted to the video of the stars dancing together. See some of the comments below:

@SergioNanito1 wrote:

"This boy is so free-spirited."

@ronaldanele questioned:

"Kanti this guy is now a celeb?"

@ThembileGee asked:

"Wait, while they were doing the Mlando dance, how did they know that 'this is the last waist move' because they stopped at the same time?"

@ntokozo_eff commented:

"The silence in South Africa right now is proudly sponsored by Orlando Pirates Football Club."

@Fifinho58 mentioned:

"They're from the same hood."

@SoloKgahliso responded:

"This is beautiful."

