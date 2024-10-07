The Amapiano king DJ Maphorisa's brother Myztro has dropped a new song for this summer

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of Myztro previewing his song

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Myztro's new song

DJ Maphorisa’s brother Myztro previewed his new single, Image: @myztro_sa

Source: Instagram

The South African Amaiano DJ and music producer Myztro has made headlines on social media.

DJ Maphorisa's brother Myztro drops new song Thatha Lento

Social media has been buzzing as the Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa's brother Myztro became the talk of the town on social media after Madumoney's extortion scandals with Samthing Soweto.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of Myztro jamming to his new single, Thatha Lento, on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"DJ Maphorisa's brother Myztro introduces his new track 'Thatha Lento'."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Myztro's new song

Shortly after the video of the star was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to the new song. See some of the comments below:

@XUFFLER commented:

"Boring if you ask me."

@kabelo_kgeresi responded:

"Phori will rob his own brother."

@Dingswayo_N replied:

"We will see if Judas iscariot will rob his brother this time around."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga mentioned:

"Maphorisa should give him the Madumane name."

@Snerh25 wrote:

"Well, I hope they will credit the three guys from Bergiville, who came up with this "Thatha ayinabungozi" from their skit "Sikhathela bakithi ama parasite osduma ngabajye."

@PuleSebola said:

"But this song won't even last even 2 weeks on high rotation, that’s if it finds its way there. Same vibes as biri marung."

@LushakalwaVenda replied:

"He won't put his name on this one, he knows it's trash."

SA reacts to DJ Maphorisa buying designer brands

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa flexed about his expensive designer clothes during a shopping spree. The star, who trended for spending thousands at a Galxboy store, bragged about being second to only DJ Black Coffee when it comes to designer brands.

DJ Maphorisa is unafraid to part with a few thousand rands for a pair of designer jeans. The Amapiano star, always rocking high-end designer brands, recently showed off his clothes while shopping.

Source: Briefly News