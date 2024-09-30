Actress Asavela Mngqithi recently hinted at getting a divorce in a hilarious post on social media

The star posted pictures of herself outside the KZN Division of the High Court dressed in a black dress

Many netizens flooded her comment section with reactions to her cryptic post online

Asavela Mngqithi hinted at divorce on social media. Image: @asavela_m

Source: Instagram

The South African actress Asavela Mngqithi has made headlines on social media regarding her marriage.

Asavela Mngqithi hints at divorce with cryptic post

Social media has been buzzing as the former Isibaya actress Asavela Mgqithi became the talk of the town after she donated R2000 to fellow actress Gcina Mkhize amid her eviction scandal.

Recently, the mother of one shared a hilarious and cryptic post on her social media page that hinted at her getting a divorce. The star posted several pictures of herself outside the KZN Division of the High Court on her Instagram page, dressed in a black dress, and a text message.

According to The South African, the star's husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, allegedly cheated on Asavela, which led her to file for a divorce.

Mgqithi wrote:

"Woof woof. It has been lovely enkosi."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Asavela's cryptic post

Shortly after she shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

palesanicole_ commented:

"This is actually a cool way to announce your divorce."

bridgettenhle said:

"Dignity over a syndrome called 'what will people say' thank you sister for the inspiration."

yangagladile responded:

"Oh, Asa ntombi has never been this hurt yi break up ye stranger will definitely miss your makoti content, you served umzi wakho ngentlonipho nesizotho sana know you did your best."

akhona_ketwa replied:

"That time ndihleli kwi toxic relationship ye 5 days. Thank you for showing us that we don’t have to stay; I love how you have managed us as Oooondaba. When love approaches again, we will always give it a chance."

zimeshandu wrote:

"Talk about bowing out gracefully."

lee_funoe mentioned:

"Take half of everything chomi even his underwear."

