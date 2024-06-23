Buhle Samuels was a hot topic on X thanks to controversial blogger Musa Khawula, who stirred the pot

South African actress Buhle Samuels' love life was part of the rumour mill alongside Asavela Mqokiyana

Musa Khawula posted a viral tweet alleging that Buhle Samuels was involved with Asavela Mqokiyana's husband, and many were unconvinced

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Buhle Samuels and Asavela Mqokiyana were under discussion on X. Musa Khawula detailed serious allegations regarding where Buhle Samuels lives and with whom.

Buhle Samuels allegedly moved in with Asavela Mqokiyana's husband in an apartment, and many people did not believe the rumour. Image: @asavela_m / @buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Asavela Mqokiyana, who is married to Vuyisa Mqokiyana, was a part of the buzz on X. Many people defended Buhle Samuels and Asavela Mqokiyana from rumours.

Buhle Samuels accused of moving in with Asavela Mqokiyana's hubby

Gossipmonger Musa Khwula alleged that Buhle Samuels now lives in Sandton and moved into an apartment with Asavela Mqokiyana's husband, Vuyisa Mqokiyana. Musa sparked the rumour that she had left her husband, Thando Sonqishe, and was living with Vuyisa. He said Asavela used to live in the same unit. Read the post:

SA backs Buhle Samuels and Asavela Mqokiyana

People took to the comments to express their disbelief. Asavela's followers poured cold water on the rumours, saying she was advertising the same apartment. Some threw shade, while others defended Buhle. Read the comments below:

@LadyWalterMitty said:

"I need to contact his employees so I can get the real tea. Angisithembi lestory."

@NNobuso asked:

"What if Asavela is renting out the place?"

@tseepati added:

"But Chomi Asavela built a house with her husband ,so it means yena she’s staying there."

@Zinhlezenkosiz agreed:

"Asavela moved to the house they were building why would she need to occupy that apartment? When her house has a lift inside …Also Asavela thanked Buhle Samuels for her stay in that apartment remember Buhle is an agent now? But then agenda over facts >>>"

@Sinelizwi_ argued:

"Sana, it could be that she is renting it out to her. A while ago Asavela was in the apartment packing and she said that she enjoyed her stay there."

@BELLz_34 wrote:

"She actually posted packing and said she enjoyed staying there... Musa is just lying as usual."

@Simphiweyinkoc_ said:

"Confusing because I saw Asavela advertising that very same apartment. So your tea might be cold."

Mzansi cheers as Buhle Samuels announces new movie

Briefly News previously reported that Buhle Samuels is a movie star, babe! Our girl shared the good news that she will star in an upcoming Nollywood film called All's Fair in Love, set to premiere in February 2022. Buhle received praise and warm congratulations from her supporters, who can't wait to watch her new movie.

Our girl, Buhle Samuels, is already chasing the bag, and the year just kicked off! Having recently made a surprise return to Muvhango as fan-favourite Matshidiso, the actress announced that she has more work on the way.

Taking to her Instagram page, Buhle shared the cover of her upcoming Nollywood film, All's Fair in Love, slated to premiere on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News