Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels has allegedly separated from her hubby

The news and gossip page MDNews reported that the couple is currently living separately

Buhle Samuels says that it's none of anyone's business if she's separated from her hubby or not

Buhle Samuels said it's none of anyone's business if she is separated or not. Image: @buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

The former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels sent shockwaves online after news circulated that there's trouble in paradise.

Buhle Samuels allegedly separates from hubby

The Kings of Joburg star Buhle Samuels made headlines on social media after she made an announcement about bagging a role in the Nigerian film All’s Fair in Love.

The star recently trended as news of her allegedly being separated from her hubby circulated on Twitter (X). News and gossip page MDNews reported that a source shared that the star and her hubby are currently living separately after tying the knot in 2022 in a traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape.

The page source also mentioned that the couple is still fighting for their love but doesn't think there is any room for reconciliation. The page also wrote that when Samuels was contacted, she said that she doesn't talk to the media about her personal life unless it's work-related.

She said:

"I don't talk about my private life in the media unless it is work. it is none of anyone's business whether I am separated or not."

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Buhle's alleged separation

Many social media users shared their opinions regarding Samuels' alleged separation from hubby:

@__T_touch questioned:

"Why do these beautiful women with good bodies never really last in marriages... Banani."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"From streets she will emerge and to the streets she shall return! Thus I tell you she belongs to the streets."

@Jessica_Rarah said:

"Apparently the husband wants to file for divorce because girl is a drunkard, parties a lot and is disrespectful..."

@Sphe____ shared:

"That was quick, kanti what’s the purpose of getting married for these ones? 4 months later divorce."

@visse_ss commented:

"She's from the street... vele."

@I_am_reckles responded:

"You can't be married and still advertise your body online and twerk online. Another one will learn the hard way..."

@Mbovux replied:

"Beauty has sent lot of women to marriage but character is busy returning them back to their mothers' homes."

Faith Nketsi pours cold water on rumours she's dating Andile Mayisela

In a previous report from Briefly News, Faith Nketsi has seemingly responded to rumours of her dating on social media, and this comes when the star was said to be in a romantic relationship with Andile Mayisela.

Recently, Faith Nketsi announced in a now-deleted press statement that she and her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, are in the final stages of divorce. Now, the reality TV star has made headlines as she has rubbished and poured cold water on rumours of her being in a romantic relationship.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News