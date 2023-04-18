Buhle Samuels attended the Queen Charlotte premiere that was held this past weekend in Stellenbosch

The former Muvhango actress posted a video of her gorgeous gown flaunting her snatched body

Mzansi loved her choice of outfit for the Netflix event and showed her love on her Instagram page

Buhle Samuels stunned at the SA premiere Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in Stellenbosch. Image: @buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres in SA

Buhle Samuels joined Mzansi Showbiz stars at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story garden party at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. The theme of the Netflix series event was royalty and elegance, and Buhle's fashion did not disappoint.

The Kings of Jo'Burg actress wore and bronze and black dress and looked like a goddess in the video posted on her Instagram.

Queen Charlotte series will be released in May

The Bridgerton spinoff series highlighting London's high society in 1813 will debut on Netflix on May 4.

Fans can look forward to binge-watching six episodes of Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power.

Watch Buhle's Instagram video below:

@gotthepassports_ said:

"You looked awesome and it was lovely to meet you Buhle."

@liyeenasibeko mentioned:

"Okay, baby you showed them how it's done."

@brownmbombo posted:

"Reading the caption in your British accent. "

@biancahazel stated:

"Kodwa Jesu ubuzamani."

@sassy_taylor_morrison wrote:

"You looked fire as always."

@iamthandolwethu said:

"Goddess energy."

@angie_slaffa asked:

"Athena is that you?❤️"

@nduku_thupa mentioned:

"Mfazi ka Mfowetu! Looking stunning as per usual."

Minnie Dlamini, Faith Nketsi, and other stars serve royalty and elegance at ‘Queen Charlotte’ premiere

