Mzansi celebrities dressed to impress at the Queen Charlotte premiere in Stellenbosch this past weekend

Stars such as Minnie Dlamini, Thembi Seete, and Faith Nketsi went all out in their interpretations of the theme

Mzansi praised most celebs' looks, but Minnie Dlamini was dragged because her dress fell short of their expectations

Thembi Seete, Faith Nketsi and Minnie Dlamini's outfits at the 'Queen Charlotte' premiere went viral. Image: @thembiseete_, @faith.nketsi, and @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres in SA

Mzansi stars' fashion was the talk of the town at the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Garden Party, which was held recently at Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenboch.

The lavish event was packed with media personalities, famous actors, influencers, businessmen, and women who looked breathtaking in their pricey outfits.

According to TimesLIVE, the Netflix event's theme was royalty and elegance, and South African celebrities knew exactly how to stick to it and pull it off flawlessly.

Thembi Seete, Minnie Dlamini, Faith Nketsi and other stars rock lush gowns at the Queen Charlotte premiere

Minnie Dlamini, Thembi Seeete, and Faith Nketsi were among the celebrities who attended the event that celebrated the six-part Queen Charlotte series, which will make its debut on Netflix on May 4.

They had different takes on the regal and elegant theme. Minnie kept it simple in a beige dress that hugged her figure, while Faith Nketsi went all out in a red number with a sling bag and a fashionable umbrella as accessories.

Thembi didn't play much but still looked elegant in a classic royalty-inspired gown, hair accessory, and clutch bag.

Minnie Dlamini's Queen Charlotte premiere dress fails to impress Mzansi

Minnie confidently wore her gown, but despite her confidence shining through the photos shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Mzansi people weren't feeling her look.

Many people said the former Homeground host should consider changing her stylist.

@belinda_bellez said:

"Who is dressing her though?"

@LimaMali18 shared:

"She needs a stylist, ASAP."

@KhosiHeartbeat posted:

"I heard the stylist is a friend of Mr Jones‍."

@Boit2melo replied:

"The outfit is not make sure on my beautiful Minnz."

@nximakwe2 commented:

"I love Minnie but this dress is a no."

@Ceboooooo_ wrote:

"Someone on IG commented that, "ngathi unxibe curtain" Nisile guys."

@buyisanii also said:

"I am tired of defending her."

