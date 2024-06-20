Makhadzi is catching heat over the comments she made about Mawhoo's appearance

The Limpopo singer said she would find Mawhoo a Venda man to help her lose weight, and Mzansi didn't like that one bit

Netizens called Makhadzi out on her comments, saying she had no reason to fat-shame Mawhoo

Makhadzi was dragged for fat-shaming Mawhoo. Images: makhadzisa, mawhoo_.

Bathong, not Makhadzi throwing shade at Mawhoo and offering weight-loss advice unprovoked! What a time.

Makhadzi throws shade at Mawhoo

There seems to be something brewing in Celebville after Makhadzi threw major shade and fat-shamed Mawhoo.

Commenting on a photo from 4 June 2024 by Junxion Lifestyle Louge, Mawhoo is seen scrolling through her phone after her performance, champagne flute in hand, wearing a Gucci bomber jacket.

Commenting on the post, seemingly judging Mawhoo by her cheeks, Makhadzi suggested that she knew what to do to help the Ngilimele hitmaker lose weight, and, hilariously, the singer's English bundles ran out.

"I must find you a Venda man who will stress you so you can loose wait, my queen."

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's comments

It's no telling if this is how the ladies joke around, but Mzansi wasn't happy and called Makhadzi out on her rude comments:

melo_mothapo said:

"@makhadzisa, we said we don’t comment on weight in 2024. We also don’t insult each other in 2024. There is no need to be mean."

mikhosemihle spoke on Makhadzi being trolled over her looks:

"@makhadzisa, we defended you when they bullied you over your appearance, yet here you are, speaking on another lady's appearance. AMEN!"

nothile_____ clapped back at Makhadzi:

"@makhadzisa, that time you're ugly."

nayhhht dragged Makhadzi:

"@makhadzisa, you can’t even spell 'weight', but you're busy talking about other people's bodies."

daiboyelayaoetsamasepa was surprised"

"Bathong, Makhadzi!"

