Makhadzi has finally spoken out about some of the negative feedback and trolls she's been facing in the industry

The Magear hitmaker addressed the hate she has been getting for her visual appearance from South Africans

Makhadzi called everyone out by saying they should stop trying to tear her confidence by calling her ugly

Makhadzi has come out gun blazing at trolls who attack her looks.

Source: Getty Images

Makhadzi has fired back at those who have tried to bring her down after putting her blood, sweat, and tears into her now successful career.

The Ghanama hitmaker spoke to TshisaLIVE about the trolls who have been targeting her physical appearance. She retaliated by exclaiming self-love and confidence in her body and skin, saying:

“Another thing I want to say is that people should stop telling me that I am ugly because I am very beautiful.”

Makhadzi went on to say that nothing can bring her down because the number of people who genuinely love her outnumbers those who regularly throw massive shade at her.

Makhadzi on Sama snub and Industry friends

The lively performer opened up about her abruptly cut #SAMA28 performance. Despite spending a lot of time practising and being one of the best Mzansi performers, Makhadzi's performance, according to TshisaLIVE, lasted only one minute.

“The fact that my performance was one minute at the Samas doesn’t mean that I am bad or anything like that. My fans know that I am number one and nobody can ever change that.”

In terms of famous friends, she simply stated that the people she works with and trusts, including her backup dancers, are her friends.

Makhadzi goes viral after snaps of ‘Lookalike’ in wedding gown made rounds on the internet

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the burning question for everyone is whether Makhadzi is married. This was brought up after the Ghanama hitmaker was photographed wearing a wedding gown online.

Celebrity SA, a social media page that posts juicy celebrity news on the timeline, posted photos on Facebook of the Limpopo-born star wearing a wedding gown and standing next to an unknown man. While it is unclear whether it is Makhadzi or a lookalike, netizens have expressed their confusion.

After hearing the news, Makhadzi's fans reacted quickly. Some were convinced she was the stunning woman in the photograph because the woman in the magnetic photos looks exactly like her.

