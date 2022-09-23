Makhadzi has been in a long and serious relationship with the Sofa Silahlane hitmaker Master KG

However, recent reports have come out speculating that the Limpopo star got married to an unknown man after sporting a wedding dress online

It is still not clear if it's Makhadzi or her lookalike in the picture as none of those pics made it to the singer's social media timeline

Makhadzi has left Mzansi shook after pictures of her alleged wedding went viral. Image: @makhadzisa

The question on everyone's mind is whether Makhadzi is married. This was raised after the Ghanama hitmaker was spotted online wearing a wedding gown.

Celebrity SA, a social media page that posts juicy celebrity news on the timeline, shared photos of the Limpopo-born star wearing a wedding dress and standing next to an unknown man on Facebook. While it is unclear whether it is Makhadzi or a lookalike, netizens are reacting with perplexed reactions.

Celebrity SA shared the following snaps on Facebook:

Makhadzi's stans react

Makhadzi's fans reacted quickly after hearing the news. Some were convinced that she was the stunning woman in the photograph because the woman in the magnetic photos resembles her exactly.

"It's Makhadzi. I can spot a lookalike when I see one," said one netizen.

"This is Makhadzi. Maybe she was married before or she has a twin."

Others, despite seeing the image, simply dismissed the claims. Others, on the other hand, were simply trolls and dragged the Makhadzi's makeup in the photos.

"It doesn't matter if it's Makhadzi or her lookalike. All I know is that whoever did her makeup will not enter heaven."

However, the pictures aren't recent, according to ZAlebs, because Makhadzi is currently in a serious relationship with Jerusalema Hitmaker Master KG. According to the publication, they are from the music video Venda Manyalo, in which the star marries.

Makhadzi’s management, Open Mic Productions responds to Kick Sportswear following 8.2M Lawsuit

Briefly News previously reported that according to the Sunday World, Makhadzi has finally responded to rumours that she is being sued by Kick Sportswear, the company that manufactures Kokovha sneakers.

According to ZAlebs, the Ghanama hitmaker's company, Open Mic Productions, issued a statement. Kick Sportswear was accused by Open Mic Production of attempting to smear Makhadzi's name and the Kokovha brand. They were surprised by the R8.2 million lawsuit because Makhadzi lost earnings because she had exclusivity tied to the deal and thus missed other opportunities.

ZAlebs further reported that Makhadzi and her team agreed to the R120 million contract with the supplier to launch the sneakers despite their concerns that the shoes would not sell after the holiday season.

