Makhadzi's company Open Mic Production has taken to the media to try and clear the famous musician's name

The Ghanama hitmaker was caught in a scandal where she was accused of not honouring a business contract

Reports came out saying she is being sued R8.2 Million by Kick Sportswear the company that manufactures her sneaker brand Kokovha

Makhadzi's company Open Mic Productions has responded to the R8.2M lawsuit from Kick Sportswear. Image: @makhadzisa

Makhadzi has finally responded to rumours that she is being sued by Kick Sportswear, the company that manufactures Kokovha sneakers, as reported by the Sunday World.

The Ghanama hitmaker's company Open Mic Productions issued a statement, reports ZAlebs. Open Mic Production accused Kick Sportswear of attempting to smear Makhadzi's name and the Kokovha brand. They said they were surprised by the R8.2 million lawsuit considering that Makhadzi has lost earnings due to the fact that she had exclusivity tied to the deal and as such missed other deals.

"The complainant has made gross and unsubstantiated claims in his summons which we would like to dismiss as falsehoods, fabrications, and misinterpretations of how the events unfolded," said Makhadzi's company in part of the statement.

According to ZAlebs, Makhadzi and her team entered into the R120 million agreement with the supplier to launch the sneakers despite their concerns that the shoes would not sell after the festive season had passed. Makhadzi was supposed to promote shoes by wearing them during her performances.

Open Mic Productions also stated that they attempted to honour the contract by making several attempts to make the supplier honour it as well. According to the music production company, Kick Sportswear was supposed to provide 8000 pairs of shoes per month, but this never happened.

ZAlebs goes on to say that one of the attempts was to organise an activation in Makhado, which was a success.

