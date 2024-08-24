Relebohile Mofokeng impressed South Africa with his performance in the CAF Champions League

Orlando Pirates key player Relebohile Mofokeng was in action on 23 August 2024 in Soweto with other stars, including Patrick Maswanganyi

Relebohile Mofokeng had an unforgettable game, and his mother, Naomi Mofokeng, was also in attendance

Relebohile Mofokeng played an amazing game as his mother watched the game in Soweto. The Orlando Pirates player stood out in a game against Disciples FC of Madagascar.

Orlando Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng scored his first CAF Champions League goal and his mother's reaction was caught on camera. Image: @kiakili_ / @Zitha28519477 / X

Relebohile Mofokeng's performance was a viral hit on social media. Many were happy to see Naomi Mofkeng react to the game at the Stadium in Soweto.

Relebohile Mofokeng scores for 1st time in CAF Champions League

Orlando Pirates won 4-0 against Disciples FC of Madagascar. Relebohile Mofokeng was one of the players who scored to help the team advance to the second preliminary round. Relebohile Mofokeng's mom was overjoyed about her son's first go in the Champions League. Watch a video of her celebrating below:

SA touched by Relebohile Mofokeng's mom

Online users were happy to see how proud the Orlando Pirates player made his mom. Many commented on how cute her support for Relebohile was. Read the comments below:

@BassieBuzzing said:

"This is was being proud of your child looks like. Ah man."

@Pholo_tsiane commented:

"The boy he's blessed."

@ThobaniMpungos2 was in awe:

"What a moment."

@Soshangaan applauded:

"This mother deserves a gold medal for her skills and love which give us joy."

@lunahdakidWave was inspired:

"Boys in the hood must just work hard to win …seeing mama this proud is it."

@twiss1412 loved the clip:

"She is a vibe!!! No wonder why Rele always has a bubbly personality."

