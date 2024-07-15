Newly signed Orlando Pirates midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja cannot wait to pull on the famous black-and-white jersey

The 23-year-old midfielder is the second arrival at the club after he signed for the Soweto club from PSL rivals SuperSport United

Local football fans welcomed the signing on social media and said they cannot wait to see the midfielder shine for his new side

New Orlando Pirates midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja cannot wait to play for the club. Image: orlandopirates.

Midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja says his career is heading in the right direction after signing for Orlando Pirates from SuperSport United.

The 23-year-old former SuperSport player is the second new arrival at Pirates following the announcement of Angolan winger Gilberto.

Selaelo Rasebotja is excited to join Orlando Pirates

Rasebotja talks about his move to Pirates in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Rasebotja said he cannot wait to hit the ground running while Pirates have released Ghanian goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Rasebotja said:

"Every footballer's dream is to play for a big club. For an institution like Orlando Pirates to enquire about my services is a big career move, and I look forward to it with enthusiasm and excitement."

Fans welcome Rasebotja to Pirates

Local football fans took to social media to congratulate Pirates on signing Rasebotja as they feel the player can be a star for the Soweto giants.

Saki Pelembe Mashangoane rates Rasebotja highly:

"Welcome, Iniesta."

Nthako Kitime welcomed the star to Pirates:

"Welcome, ntwana."

Stiro congratulated Pirates:

"Congratulations, Bucs."

Carnel Infinity hopes for the best:

"And when you are given the opportunity to play, grab it with both hands and ensure you perform at your best. Don't be too comfortable."

Nathi Wale Bucs backed Rasebotja:

"You will adapt quickly, my leader. If Mbatha and Maswanganyi did it, you can also do it."

