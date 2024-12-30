Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Phoolo, recently trended on social media when she featured in the rapper's music video

Pulane got dragged on X when social media users criticised the way she hung clothes in the music video

The award-winning musician previewed his verse on Skuta Baba on his social media account this weekend

Cassper's wife Pulane gets dragged in viral video: Images: @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest's wife Pulane Phoolo was roasted by X users this weekend when she appeared in the rapper's music video.

The music video shows the musician rapping his verse on Skuta Baba while his wife hangs a t-shirt on the washing line.

The newlyweds who recently joined the trending couple's challenge are enjoying their marriage despite the recent drama which included Thobeka Majozi.

The rapper and his wife also recently hinted at starting a marriage tips vlog despite the cheating allegations.

South Africans respond to the Phoolos music video

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared the music video of Cassper and Pulane which trended on X on Saturday, 27 December.

@Paballo_maseko_ replied:

"She can’t even hang a t-shirt on a washing line."

@icingbylu wrote:

"Part of the music video arrangements would be to advertise the logos behind Cassper. So how the lady hangs the shirts would speak to that, not of her being incapable of not hanging shirts properly."

@TrueThibz replied:

"Because she doesn’t have to. She was just shooting a video nje. It’s not her real life lol.."

@Cindy_LooWoo said:

"Maybe she's not used to hanging. They have tumble dryers. Probably don't even have washing lines."

@PhoshPk said:

"Good luck to other gents who plan to marry Instagram baddies."

@ahh_Wande replied:

"I'm pretty certain Cassper did not marry her for her t-shirt-hanging abilities. So it's fine."

@BaneoTax responded:

"It's for the logos and y'all know it. You are just being messy because you don't like the gal."

@tevon_x said:

"Honestly didn't notice her till you pointed that out."

Cassper's wife left her corporate job

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in September that Pulane Phoolo revealed that Cassper Nyovest asked her to resign from her corporate job to be a housewife.

She revealed on her Instagram account that she was in corporate from 2017 till last year (2023).

"My husband asked me to resign and be a housewife," said Mrs Phoolo.

