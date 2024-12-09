Cassper Nyovest and Wife Pulane Join Trending Couples Challenge in Sweet TikTok Video
- Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Mojaki are enjoying their marriage despite past drama, including his infidelity, while Thobeka Majozi's son fought for his life
- The couple recently participated in a viral TikTok couples' challenge, answering relationship questions, which sparked mixed reactions from fans
- While some sympathised with Thobeka Majozi, others supported Pulane, encouraging her to enjoy her marriage and stay happy
South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Mojaki are living their best life as a married couple despite the recent drama that rocked their marriage.
Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki join couples' challenge
We have to admit that Cassper Nyovest is enjoying his marriage to Pulane Mojaki. The rapper and his wife almost broke the internet after fans learned about how he cheated on her baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, while their son fought for his life.
A video of Mr and Mrs Phoolo joining a fun couples' challenge on TikTok recently got the streets buzzing. The now-viral clip on Pulane's page shows her and her man answering a few questions about their relationship.
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Cassper Nyovest and Pulane's video
The video got social media users buzzing. Those who sympathise with Thobeka Majozi shared negative comments, while others called on Pulane to enjoy her marriage and her man.
@Pogiso_Mosebotse_Tseke said:
"Pulane you don't owe anyone anything... Continue loving your man and God bless your marriage 🥰❤️💍"
@Fondo commented:
"Team Pulane 👏🍾🍸🍸this is where love lies 👏"
Moleboheng Tau added:
"I am going through the comments Yoh! people need to heal xem, Casper made his choice, and just because he didn't choose baby mama it doesn't ena le Pulane won't be happy or their marriage won't last."
@Keangwamok wrote:
"Gone, why are they crying? Were they married.? Enjoy your marriage and may God protect and continue to bless the union."
@Lisa❣️ said:
"Weeeee Pulane...continue to enjoy your marriage my darling....baby mama my foot! Enjoy umshado wakho sweetheart 🥰"
Thobeka Majozi shares inspirational messages
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, shared an inspirational message about the difficulties of walking with God. Fans shared mixed reactions to the post, with many accusing her of chasing clout.
Thobeka Majozi is a changed woman who has given her life to Christ. The media personality recently shared a video discussing issues she was pondering on.
