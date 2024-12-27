Pop icon Beyoncé Knowles-Carter performed at the NFL Halftime show in Houston, Texas

The singer performed for 12 minutes, and fans hailed her as the Queen as she gave a stellar show

Beyoncé brought out her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and other acts such as Shaboozey and Post Malone

Beyoncé performed a medley of her songs from 'Cowboy Carter' at the NFL Halftime show in Houston, Texas. Image: Gilbert Flores/Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

The Queen of Pop music delivered a stellar performance at the NFL halftime show, which was live-streamed on Netflix.

Beyoncé brings out Post Malone and more for Halftime show

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter performed on Christmas Day and left many people gagged. This was the first time the singer performed songs from her latest album, Cowboy Carter, and it was in her hometown, Houston, Texas.

She brought out different acts for her 12-minute spectacle, including the collaborators on her song Blackbiird, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer. Post Malone sang their duet Leviis Jeans, and Shaboozey gave his verse for Sweet Honey Buckiin.

Right by her side was daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who also showed great signs of improvement.

Beyoncé ended the show with a bang, performing her smash hit Texas Hold Em. Then, she had a floating stage to close things off. Netflix posted a photo of the ladies alongside Beyoncé.

Fans from all over the world celebrate Beyoncé

The BeyHive were extremely proud of the star, and they gave her flowers for being constant in the game for 27 years.

@CynNotABaddie exclaimed:

"Beyonce makes 95% of the industry look mediocre when it comes to performances and stage presence, this is INSANE man."

@BobbyKingDeal declared:

"Beyoncé just gave the best superbowl performance of all time and it wasn’t even the SuperBowl."

@DameDashBEYk stated:

"Like. WHO TF IS DOING THIS?! But Beyoncé?! This is why she’s The Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century. Argue with yo mammy!"

