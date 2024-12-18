Jay-Z's lawyer shot down the claims that the rapper and Diddy ever had a close friendship outside of being industry colleagues

This comes after Hov was accused of sexual assault alongside Diddy, claims that Jay-Z has denied

Peeps are stunned by Alex Spiro's claims and are struggling to believe that the men were never close before the drama erupted

Jay-Z’s attorney claims the rapper and Diddy were merely industry colleagues. Images: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jay-Z's attorney recently shot down the claims that the rapper and Diddy were ever friends.

Jay-Z's lawyer speaks on rapper's relationship with Diddy

As the sexual assault case involving Jay-Z and Diddy intensifies, we're getting more details on the rappers' past, including their relationship.

Speaking on the case was Hov's attorney, Alex Spiro, seemingly addressing his client's statement about the allegations of having taken advantage of a minor in 2000.

Spiro said Hov was upset at how the story was being spun in the media and the implications thereof:

"He's upset that this distracts and dissuades real victims from coming forward. He's upset that his family has to deal with this."

Speaking on Jay-Z's relationship with Diddy, Spiro alleges that the men were merely colleagues and nothing more:

"Mr Carter has nothing to do with Mr Combs' case or Mr Combs. They have known each other professionally for a number of years, just like in all professions; they support each other. There is no close association between them; that's a matter of fiction. He has nothing to do with that case."

Twitter (X) user ArtOfDialogue_ shared the video:

Here's what netizens thought about Jay-Z's lawyer's claims

Netizens are not buying what the lawyer is selling, considering the close relationship he portrayed with Diddy over the years. Many are convinced that Spiro may have made the rapper appear even more guilty:

Manelisi_Biya wasn't convinced:

"The relationship part is 1000000% not true. We all know they’re close friends."

SassyYosh joked:

"Okay, now this is a lie from the pits of hell."

laughorlogoff__ spoke on the latest assault case:

"Buzbee and that woman were clearly lying, but his lawyer is bold for trying to rewrite history."

SpillzMinaj wrote:

"They're more like brothers."

I_wouldNever_ly posted:

"I was about to believe that J was innocent until his lawyer said this."

Jay-Z's alleged son speaks out

In more Jay-Z updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's alleged son speaking on their relationship and the ongoing assault case.

Peeps couldn't believe the men's resemblance and demanded that Hov take a paternity test to put the allegations to rest once and for all.

