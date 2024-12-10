Tony Buzbee denied extortion allegations by Jay-Z, stating his firm sent a standard mediation demand on behalf of a woman who accuses the rapper of assaulting her as a minor

Buzbee called Jay-Z's claims bogus and laughable and accused him of deflecting attention from the allegations

Social media users remain divided, with some defending Jay-Z and others supporting Buzbee's pursuit of the case

The lawyer prosecuting Jay-Z responded to the rapper's allegations that he tried to extort him. Tony Buzbee issued a statement that poured cold water on the reports.

The lawyer prosecuting Jay-Z in the assault case has dismissed the rapper's extortion allegations. Image: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Tony Buzbee debunks Jay-Z's extortion allegations

Yho! Tony Buzbee, the lawyer prosecuting Jay-Z, is not backing down. Buzbee recently fired back at the rapper after his statement alleging that his client was just seeking a payday from the music mogul.

Taking to his X page, Tony Buzbee narrated how the situation played out, noting that his client had initially requested a mediation on behalf of a woman who alleges Jay-Z assaulted her as a minor. He added that Jay-Z's response was laughable. Part of the statement read:

"My response is pretty straightforward. No one has made any threats. Jay Z’s assertions are bogus and laughable. Instead, our firm sent a standard demand letter seeking mediation on behalf of a woman who alleges Jay-Z assaulted her as a minor.

"The letter was vetted and approved by our client, whose preference was to attempt resolution short of filing a lawsuit. This approach is common in these types of cases. What you are seeing played out now is a coordinated and desperate effort to focus the public’s attention on me personally to avoid attention to the allegations being made by my clients."

Fans weigh in on allegations against Jay-Z

Social media users are still divided about the allegations against Hov. Some fans believe he is innocent, while others called on Tony Buzbee to never back down.

@AfKilo commented:

"Wouldn't an innocent man think of it as extortion? I am not saying he is innocent, but if I got that, I would think it was shakedown because I haven't done anything wrong. 🤷"

@susancp7801 wrote:

"Keep going - they don’t understand who they are dealing with - the best there is - keep shining the light on these criminals."

@anthony256 added:

"You're doing amazing work, don't stop. This is the tippy tippy top of the iceberg."

@SunNeeSweet333 added:

"And we stand behind you on this! Everyone is seeing through the tactics he’s using."

Nonhle Thema claims she once attended Diddy parties

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former South African "IT" girl Nonhle Thema dropped a bombshell during her recent interview on Podcast & Chill.

Nonhle revealed that she once attended US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' party during the height of her career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News