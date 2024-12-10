Jay-Z Case Update: Rapper Demands Alleged Victim’s Identity Following Sexual Assault Claims
- Jay-Z and his legal counsel want the woman who made allegations against him to step forward
- The rapper is being accused of assault dating back to 2000, and he's prepared to fight the matter in court
- Peeps gave Hov a bombastic side-eye for his alleged crime and have now taken sides on the matter
Jay-Z and his lawyers want the woman who opened a case against him to finally unmask herself.
Jay-Z demands victim's identity
The case involving Jay-Z and Diddy is heating up, and it's clear that the Roc Boys hitmaker is prepared to fight fire with fire.
Briefly News reported on Hov's response to the sexual assault allegations, where it was revealed that he and Diddy allegedly took advantage of a then 13-year-old girl in 2000.
He has doubled down by demanding that the alleged victim either drop the case or disclose her identity and not proceed anonymously:
"It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear Defendant's good name in ways that are calculated to feed media coverage and thus inflict maximum public-relations damage while the core fact of Plaintiff's identity, revelation of which stands to discredit her entire case, remains wholly hidden from view."
Twitter (X) user meghanncuniff shared the court documents:
Peeps react to Jay-Z's court documents
Netizens are intrigued by how the case is going and claim that Jay-Z has a strategy:
thebarbie__ said:
"Y’all are already blaming the victim now. Imagine if y’all got her identity, you'll be bashing and threatening her life."
ChillsforReal suspects:
"Yikes. Jay-Z is moving exactly like an abuser would. He wants the alleged victim's identity public, so he and his stans can doxx, harass/ harm, and intimidate an SA survivor.'
Meanwhile, others continue to stand with Hov and poked holes in the allegations:
Destar949 wasn't convinced:
"John Doe is a liar. Y'all can buy that lie, but deep down, we know the story makes no sense."
thatgirlell_ defended Jay-Z:
"You people just want him to be guilty so bad, because why will someone be accusing him of something so serious and want to be anonymous?"
Tony Buzbee denies Jay-Z extortion claims
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tony Buzbee's statement denying Jay-Z's claims that they were trying to extort money from him.
The lawyer is representing a woman who accused Hov and Diddy of assault in 2000 and is prepared to fight the rappers in court.
