Jay Z Attends Daughter’s Red Carpet Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Netizens React
- The American rapper and producer Jay Z was spotted attending his daughter, Blue IVY's red carpet moment
- This was after the rapper was recently accused of sexual assault alongside US star Diddy
- Jay Z attended the premiere of The Lion King: Mufasa with his wife and daughter, Blue IVY
The American rapper Jay Z continued to top the trends after news of his sexual allegations, which linked him to the controversial music producer Diddy.
Jay Z spotted at a kid's launch with daughter amid allegations
Social media has been buzzing since the news about Jay Z being accused of sexual assault of a 13-year-old back in 2000 went viral. The star was linked to a crime which they say he allegedly committed with fellow rapper and music producer Diddy.
Recently, as the storm continued about his allegations, Jay Z was spotted on the red carpet at the premiere of a children's movie, The Lion King: Mufasa, alongside his daughter Blue IVY.
@ycsm1n posted the clip of Jay Z with his wife and child on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:
"If I were very publicly being sued for the sexual assault of a child, the last thing I would do is attend the premiere of a children’s movie."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Jay Z attending his daughter's red carpet moment
Many netizens shared their reactions to the rapper attending his daughter's red carpet moment at a kid's launch amid the sexual assault allegations against him. Here's what they had to say:
dumpxtwt said:
"Glad that child got her looks from her mama side."
@sleezeSTAN commented:
"He looks very nervous."
@drugproblem wrote:
"Him also ruining his daughter's premiere because his presence is all they’re gonna talk about now.. just nasty."
@Thato__M replied:
"If you’re guilty, of course you would do that."
Tony Buzbee denies Jay-Z extortion claims
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tony Buzbee's statement denying Jay-Z's claims that they were trying to extort money from him.
The lawyer is representing a woman who accused Hov and Diddy of assault in 2000 and is prepared to fight the rappers in court.
