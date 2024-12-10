The American rapper and producer Jay Z was spotted attending his daughter, Blue IVY's red carpet moment

This was after the rapper was recently accused of sexual assault alongside US star Diddy

Jay Z attended the premiere of The Lion King: Mufasa with his wife and daughter, Blue IVY

Jay Z hung with his daughter amid allegations. Image: John Nacion/Michael Loccisan

Source: Getty Images

The American rapper Jay Z continued to top the trends after news of his sexual allegations, which linked him to the controversial music producer Diddy.

Jay Z spotted at a kid's launch with daughter amid allegations

Social media has been buzzing since the news about Jay Z being accused of sexual assault of a 13-year-old back in 2000 went viral. The star was linked to a crime which they say he allegedly committed with fellow rapper and music producer Diddy.

Recently, as the storm continued about his allegations, Jay Z was spotted on the red carpet at the premiere of a children's movie, The Lion King: Mufasa, alongside his daughter Blue IVY.

@ycsm1n posted the clip of Jay Z with his wife and child on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"If I were very publicly being sued for the sexual assault of a child, the last thing I would do is attend the premiere of a children’s movie."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Jay Z attending his daughter's red carpet moment

Many netizens shared their reactions to the rapper attending his daughter's red carpet moment at a kid's launch amid the sexual assault allegations against him. Here's what they had to say:

dumpxtwt said:

"Glad that child got her looks from her mama side."

@sleezeSTAN commented:

"He looks very nervous."

@drugproblem wrote:

"Him also ruining his daughter's premiere because his presence is all they’re gonna talk about now.. just nasty."

@Thato__M replied:

"If you’re guilty, of course you would do that."

Tony Buzbee denies Jay-Z extortion claims

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tony Buzbee's statement denying Jay-Z's claims that they were trying to extort money from him.

The lawyer is representing a woman who accused Hov and Diddy of assault in 2000 and is prepared to fight the rappers in court.

