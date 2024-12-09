The American rapper and producer Jay-Z has been accused of sexual assault alongside Diddy

The reports mentioned that the two big music giants assaulted an underage girl back in 2000

many netizens flooded the comment sections as they weighed in on the accusation against Jay-Z

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Jay Z was accused alongside Diddy. Image: John Nacion/Michael Loccisan

Source: Getty Images

The American celebrated rapper and producer Jay-Z recently found himself in hot water as a new allegation against him has surfaced on social media.

Jay-Z accused of sexual assault alongside Diddy

Social media has been buzzing after the American star was accused of sexual assault alongside the controversial Diddy, who is behind bars.

Recently, @PopBase reported that the popular Jay-Z allegedly assaulted an underage girl alongside Diddy in 2000. The anonymous accuser, identified only as “Jane Doe,” said the assault happened after she was driven to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

The post was captioned:

"NBC News reports that Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Diddy in 2000, according to a civil lawsuit."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Jay-Z's accusation

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the accusation against Jay-Z that recently came to light. Here's what they had to say:

@EQuinones6310 commented:

"Truths coming out! I can’t wait for Trump to release both the Diddy and Epstein lists!"

@AJAmmirabilis questioned:

"Who was the female star that watched and did nothing and said nothing?"

@ungodlykristy wrote:

"Are we surprised Beyoncé husband like this? No."

@Toxplicity_ responded:

"First the Beyonce allegations and now this.. the industry is falling."

@FERR0D__ replied:

"I've heard these rumours about Jay-Z and underage girls since the 2000s but I never really wanted to believe it."

@divinecoup mentioned:

"Always knew his downfall was coming. It was just a matter of when."

Black Coffee's connection to Diddy questioned

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans have returned to questioning Black Coffee's relationship with Diddy after the rapper's arrest.

Just days after Diddy was arrested and had several items confiscated from his house, many social media users have questioned the rap mogul's close circle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News