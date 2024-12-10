Tina Knowles was caught slipping when she liked a post about Jay-Z's assault case

The rapper is being accused of taking advantage of a teenager in 2000, and it looks like his mother-in-law may be following the case

Despite claiming she was hacked, netizens believe there's more to Miss Tina's slip-up

Fans believe Tina Knowles knows something about Jay-Z's assault case. Images: John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images, Robert Kamau/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Not Tina Knowles being messy and liking a post about Jay-Z's sexual assault case!

Tina Knowles reacts to Jay-Z's assault case

Days after a woman came forward with claims that Jay-Z and Diddy assaulted her in 2000 when she was a teenager, it appears that not everyone from the rapper's family is avoiding the press.

Hov's mother-in-law, Tina Knowles, was caught slipping when she interacted with an Instagram post about the case and was among the thousands who liked it.

As news of her slip-up gained traction, the mother of two attempted to do damage control with a brief statement about what truly happened - she was hacked:

"I was hacked! As you all know, I do not play about my family. So, if you see something uncharacteristic of me, just know that it is not me!"

Peeps react to Tina Knowles' slip-up

Netizens are convinced that Miss Tina knows the truth about Jay-Z's past and aren't buying the hacker story:

DBGGotti said:

"She's talking about how she was hacked. So, they hacked you, and all they did was like this post?"

echocccs wrote:

"Hacked is a stretch. Just say it was an accident."

wherethefismywine wasn't convinced:

"Nobody believes this, Miss Tina."

ghiucwe99 posted:

"I wonder how many will believe you got hacked to just like one random post. Ms. Tina, you might’ve liked it by accident, but come on now."

ViolinzViolinz laughed:

"She does not like that man."

Jay-Z calls out alleged victim

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jay-Z demanding to know his alleged victim's identity.

The rapper revealed that since his name was being blasted through the media without proof, he deserved to know who he was up against - and fans agreed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News