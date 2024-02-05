Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the Grammy Awards, with their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who wore a stunning ball gown

The pre-teen joined her father Jay-Z on stage as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his music legacy

Beyoncé wore a cream cowboy hat and a black-and-silver checked jacket, while Jay-Z opted for an all-black look

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter was all glammed up for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February 2024.

Blue Ivy attended the Grammy Awards with her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Image: Allen Berezovsky, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation and Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Blue Ivy attends the Grammy Awards with her parents

It was a family affair at the Grammys as the Carters attended the Grammy Awards alongside their daughter Blue Ivy. The power couple looked absolutely stunning in stylish coordinated outfits.

Beyoncé killed it as usual a cream cowboy hat and a black-and-silver checked jacket. Jay-Z went for a simple all-black look while daughter Blue Ivy stole the show with a lovely ball gown. According to People, she completed the look with long braids parted in the centre, a matching clutch, and white platform boots.

Blue Ivy joins Jay-Z on stage

The pre-teen made sure the world got a glimpse of her full look when she joined her legendary father on the stage. The Hard Knock Life rapper accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter was honoured for his impactful legacy in the music industry. Bringing his 12-year-old daughter to the stage, the doting dad joked about Blue's accolades. He also gave a moving acceptance speech. He said:

"Thank you very much. I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown up now she doesn't take sippy cups. And she has her own Grammys."

Tyla bags 1st Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for Water

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that our girl Tyla is a Grammy Award winner, y'all! The Johannesburg singer bagged an award for Best African Music Performance, all thanks to her chart-topping smash hit, Water. Tyla gave an emotional thank-you to her die-hard supporters, almost in disbelief at her huge win.

After the amazing year she had in 2023, Tyla can officially update her resume and social media bios to "Grammy Award winner" - she did that!

