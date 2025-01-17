Fans Ecstatic As Usimamane Shoots ‘Dangerous 2’ Music Video With Rick Ross in Cape Town
- Usimamane finally got to link up with Rick Ross and shoot a music video for their song, Dangerous II
- The American rapper recently touched down in Cape Town and raised questions about his mysterious trip
- Nevertheless, fans are ecstatic over Usimamane's big moves and cheered him on
Did Rick Ross come to South Africa to shoot a video with Usimamane? That's what fans think, and the KZN rapper's street cred has gone up!
Usimamane enlists Rick Ross for music video
Months after officially breaking through in the music industry with his debut album, 20th: Days Before Maud, Usimamane is still shaking the streets, and he's only getting started.
The KZN rapper caught netizens' attention when he featured Rick Ross on a song called Dangerous II, a move not many musicians can achieve in their lifetime. He has now taken it a step further by shooting a video with the biggest boss.
Usimamane shared a video spending time with Ross in Cape Town at a stunning penthouse suspected of being the location of their shoot.
The Cheque hitmaker even shared pictures of himself driving a Ferrari, and it looks like he is set to deliver a Rick Ross-level music video:
Mzansi shows love to Usimamane
Fans and followers were impressed and sang Usimamane's praises:
fatiso_ballito showed love to Usimamane:
"I told you about Usimamane. It's your time to shine, boy!"
wsszaru referenced the A-Reece beef:
"Reece was found shaking."
tolassmothegamer cheered:
"That's what's up! Yes!"
que_mdiya celebrated Usimamane:
"You've made it, bro, congratulations!"
_nosiipho.m was excited:
"I can't wait for the music video!"
chyna_theartist posted:
"It's over for the game!"
fatso_tladi was impressed:
"You're representing us very well. Keep pushing."
thereallunga_03 commented:
"I can't wait to tell my bro's that we have finally made it."
