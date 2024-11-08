Usimamane recently explained why he wouldn't diss A-Reece back because he's still a fan of his

The former Wrecking Crew member fired shots at Usimamane in one of his latest tracks

While fans encouraged Usimamane to ignore the noise, others felt that he needed to prove himself and respond to Reece

Usimamane addressed his alleged beef with a-Reece. Images: u.simamane, theboydoingthings

Usimamane says being a fan is what's stopping him from ever responding to A-Reece's diss.

Usimamane addresses A-Reece beef

The new kid on the block, Usimamane, is enjoying a great run after the release of his debut album.

Having recently become a chart-topping rapper, Usimamane is now hot property, which means a growing number of fans and, sadly, rivals in the music industry.

He recently addressed his alleged beef with A-Reece, who fired shots at him in one of his latest tracks, Mad, alluding to his collaboration with Rick Ross:

"And I ain't promoting bottles just to get on a live with Rick."

Reacting to Reece's jab in a video shared by Musa Khawula, Usimamane said he won't diss him back because he's still a fan. He even used Reece's pictures to react to the success of one of his songs:

"I don't think I'll ever diss him; I'm still a fan even now, even though they don't think so. I still bump him. I listened to him and I have to say, great project."

Mzansi reacts to Usimamane's comment

Netizens are proud of Usimamane for focusing on his career and less on the haters:

therealxolo said:

"Usimamane is still young in this game; why would he want to beef now?"

MalumeRichie trolled A-Reece:

"Reece is hungry for beef, and nobody is giving it to him."

Meanwhile, others want him to prove himself and go head-to-head with Reece:

Melo_Malebo wrote:

"If he’s as good as people make him out to be, he’ll respond to Areece with a diss track."

Babash2x said:

"Bro, SA rappers are all scared to beef while it’s the formula to make a bag. We are tired of peace in SA hip hop!'

Adyingwaste encouraged:

"Get in the booth!"

