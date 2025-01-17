Amapiano hitmaker Kabza De Small recently previewed new music with popular artist Cowboi

The multi-award-winning musician received mixed reviews from South Africans on his latest video

While a few of his supporters gave it a thumbs up, some revealed that they want new music from him

Kabza De Small Previews New Music With Cowboi. Images: KabeloMotha

Source: TikTok

Music producer and DJ Kabelo Motha, known as Kabza De Small recently received mixed reactions when he previewed new music with musician Cowboi.

The Amapiano hitmaker also previewed a Gospel song, Kulungile, which is SfisoNcwane’s classic remake song.

The Amapiano music producer caused a frenzy on social media with his latest track, with people stating that it wasn't a hit.

His latest video comes after he won Musician of the Year at the GQ Magazine Awards in 2024. South Africans applauded him and said the award was well-deserved.

Social media channel The Yanos Updates shared a video of the amapiano producer previewing new music with Cowboii.

South Africans respond to Kabelo's video

Kaspermusic said:

"Bab Motha will always be different from the rest."

KingBlezz replied:

"Avenue sessions back to basics."

De_guy_mosho said:

"Mara Motha ke 2025 re kgopela album or onyako re bona rella phela wa re kolota?" (Motha it's 2025 can we please have a new album, or do you want us to cry because you owe us).

AceManyesa replied:

"King's new album is fire."

Thando_T_Man wrote:

"The sad part is Kabza never releases these type of amapiano."

Ndumiso_95 responded:

"At last @cowboii finally has Baba Motha."

@MasumpaB said:

"Yhaa, this one it's not the one. The two he previewed called Nasempini and intliziyo. I've been listening to those since I heard them they are amazing."

Kabza De Small's face trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Kabza De Small trended on social media for his "phuza face".

The musician's alleged alcohol problem became a topic of discussion after Mzansi got a closer look at him and accused him of having a "phuza face", with others raising concern for his well-being.

