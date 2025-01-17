The South African rapper and businesswoman Cassper Nyovest recently showed off his new expensive chain

A video of the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker flaunting his new bling bling chain on social media went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip of Cassper showing off his chain

Cassper Nyovest showed off his new chain. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The South African award-winning hip hop rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest has again made headlines on social media.

The rapper, whose real name is Refilwe Phoolo, recently posted a video on social media showing off his new big chain, which had his stage name attached to it.

In the video, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker says that no one in Mzansi can challenge him regarding having a collection of expensive chains under their name.

The video was captioned:

"#FRESHMENUPDATE 🔴 @casspernyovest Steps Up, Stands Out and Shines Bright with his new designer chain."

Netizens react to Cassper Nyovest's new chain

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

_kabelooo said:

"Our very own young Rick Ross."

strausstjie.45 wrote:

"A real rapper. AHH booboo chee!X2."

thwala16 responded:

"Nah Cass not boom boom che, you just took me way back with that one Jeeessss."

_zweli.on_your_p replied:

"Cass will never change, Tswana brother, the realness in him!!!Wareng Cass di shapa twalatsa."

rassilasmotse_studios commented:

"Haters are hurting hard , muurr letla tshwarwa ke makaka le hater @casspernyovest."

lwazi_039 mentioned:

"He must come to KZN again with that chain, I wanna see something."

Who is Cassper Nyovest

Refiloe Maele Phoolo, commonly known as Cassper Nyovest, is a hugely popular South African rapper. Cassper has been part of the South African music scene for several years and has released numerous chart-topping songs. The rapper's father and mother are not as famous and have lived much of their lives out of the public eye.

Cassper and Pulane's cute dance trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Phoolo, introduced a new dance challenge.

The rapper and his wife ushered in the new year with some new dance moves, and South Africans gushed over their bond.

