Rapper Cassper Nyovest's controversial opinion about showers trended on social media this week

The award-winning musician says there's nobody that bathes 365 days a year as some bathe 75 days

South Africans took to his video to lambaste his comments while some agreed with his views

Cassper Nyovest says not everyone showers every day. Image: @StartupMagZA

Source: Twitter

North West-born musician Refilwe Phoolo, known as Cassper Nyovest recently surprised South Africans when he revealed that people don't bathe daily.

Nyovest also recently made headlines for his glamourous all-white party in December at his mansion in Johannesburg.

This is after he ringed in December with his usual videos, which often get South Africans excited about the festive season.

Popular social media channel, @MDNnewss recently shared a video of the rapper sharing his opinions about showers.

South Africans respond to his video

@tumelo_br said:

"This one wants to make Badimo (ancestors) angry! Someone please send Cassper to me, he needs cleansing!"

@MotseareMalebo wrote:

"Boss you tried. Die man praat met (talks about) 70 to 80 days. That's three months of bath time..the rest? Jesu."

@nata_ngwe replied:

"I am not wrong, I just gave my side of the story. You will be surprised that there are people who bathe twice a week. And it's so true. I only bathe Monday to Friday because I have to go to work. During the weekend no bathing for me."

@nolomoifa said:

"He mustn't make his problems ours."

@Naomi_Wonders responded:

"I'd agree with him. How are you supposed to shower daily in Johannesburg, for example, if its municipality looted all the money assigned for water infrastructure improvement?"

@Zulu_THFC wrote:

"It's impossible to bathe 365 days straight, maybe 360 days there."

@tumelo_br said:

"If Cassper hates water he must say! Do not include us."

@97b07407628d40b wrote:

"This is personal. Ka gana" (I refuse).

Cassper Nyovest says in a video that not everyone showers daily. Image: @2022AFRICA

Source: Twitter

Cassper and Pulane's cute dance trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane Phoolo introduced a new dance challenge.

The rapper and his wife ushered in the new year with some new dance moves and had South Africans gushing over their bond.

