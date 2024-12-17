Kabza De Small's alleged alcohol problem has become a topic of discussion after Mzansi got a closer look at him

Netizens accused him of having a "phuza face", with others raising concern for his well-being

Many netizens urged Kabza to leave or limit his alcohol intake and take care of himself

Netizens accused Kabza De Small of having a "phuza face". Images: kabelomotha_.

Source: Instagram

Eish, Kabza De Small can't catch a break, and Mzansi is once again on his case about his drinking habits.

Kabza De Small shares new video

Mr Piano Hub, Kabza De Small, is topping social media trends after posting a new video ahead of the Chris Brown concert.

The Imithandazo hitmaker shared a selfie video taking jabs at the people dating concert-goers who were apparently not answering their phones.

"They're not taking your calls today; they're with Chris Brown, baba!"

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared Kabza's video on Twitter (X):

Mzansi weighs in on Kabza De Small's video

Netizens said Kabza's skin was not make sure and claimed that alcohol was to blame for his "phuza face", the effect of long-term drinking that causes one's face to lose elasticity:

Meticulous_K questioned Kabza's age:

"Each time I see Kabza, he motivates me to leave alcohol 'cause why does he look so old as a youngster?"

CreamQua wrote:

"Alcohol finished this one."

joeyalmaa said:

"His phuza face is unbearable."

Meanwhile, others were concerned and hoped Papta would put the bottle down someday:

Mngqusho_ was concerned:

"We love and appreciate you, Kabza, but take care of yourself. Drink water and eat healthy. This face of yours? Haikhona, baba, you are not even 40."

iamprescribed said:

"He needs to quit alcohol 'cause his phuza face is now getting worse."

LavitaSonOfGodd wrote:

"Can someone advise him to go to rehab?"

Kabza De Small wins music award

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer's latest award win.

He was crowned Musician of the Year at the GQ Magazine Awards, and many fans felt the honour was well-deserved:

capetown.can.guide said:

"Congratulations to the King of Amapiano."

Source: Briefly News