Mr Moloto is making waves again on social media for his no-nonsense approach to interventions

He fetched a young man struggling with addiction from his home and gave him an unwanted makeover

The footage of the heated moment gained traction on TikTok and sparked mixed reactions from Mzansi people

An addict was forced to cut his hair during an intervention. Image: @jacksonmankgeru

Limpopo Anti Drugs Gangsterism and Crime (LADGAC's) Mr Moloto led another viral intervention.

Young man forced to cut his hair

He is seen in a video talking to a young man being taken to a rehab facility. The guy is captured protesting his dreadlocks being cut off in his bedroom. He argued that it was unfair, but Mr Moloto wasn’t about to back down.

Mr Moloto shuts down addict's excuses

Mr Moloto’s famous authority tone was in full force. While the young man resisted and pleaded, one of the rehab team members continued trimming his hair.

The clip shared by @jacksonmankgeru clocked a massive 870,000 views on the popular platform.

Watch the video below:

The comments section turned into a debate zone, with netizens picking sides. Some applauded Mr Moloto's method, while others felt for the young man and called it harsh.

See some reactions below:

@MaPhiliGeeMzi mentioned:

"Mr Moloto is rude, cutting his hair for eng? This is SA people have rights."

@munyumunyu wrote:

"They didn't have to cut his hair."

@SAPS stated:

"Discipline is painful. Hence it will look like abuse to some of you."

@tommymanson commented:

"This is not fair! I agree with the guy. 😭😭😭"

@limakatsopholo said:

"Gentle parenting is why they are here. Good wena Mr Moloto."

@zayne923 posted:

"You will never cut my hair like that that's not the right way to do things. 💯"

@Dipxis typed:

"Moloto agreed with the mother who has had enough so le kena kae lona."

@Katli asked:

"Did y’all see the hair y’all concerned about? 😭"

